Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Shah on finding love again: Gave everything to that relationship but..

We are gearing up for the International Women’s Day celebration which takes place on March 8. To make this week more special, every year, Pinkvilla brings a new season, of women who have changed people's perception about themselves. And this year again, we are back with a new season of Woman Up. In the first episode, we have actress Shefali Shah who has shared her thoughts on many things, including finding love again in her life. The actress spoke her mind on the topic.

In an exclusive interview, Shefali said, “I have given a long long chunk of life to that relationship. I worked very hard and I used to believe that marriages are happily ever after until you realise okay that’s a norm, it’s a notion. That’s not necessarily work in life. It was not that whole phase that wasn't making me richer or happier, sane or person. And after point of time you just realise what is better for you which is better for everyone around. So, not for a second did I think it was because I gave it a lot of time and everything I had in me. And it didn’t work out, it didn’t work out. It’s just too bad. Why ppl make hue and cry about it. Life is very precious.”

To note, the actress was married to television actor Harsh Chhaya. But unfortunately, they parted ways. After their divorce, she married director Vipul Amrutlal Shah and has two sons with him.

Watch the full interview here:

On the work front, Shefali Shah’s role in the web series Delhi Crime got a lot of appreciation. Shah was also seen in the anthology series of four short stories Ajeeb Daastaans, opposite Manav Kaul. She will also star in Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.

