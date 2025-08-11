Kash Doll Confirms Breakup With NFL Star Za’Darius Smith: Why They ‘Can’t See Eye to Eye’

Rapper and actress Kash Doll has officially announced her split from NFL defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith. The news came on August 10, 2025, when Kash Doll took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the breakup. Za’Darius Smith later shared a brief update on Instagram, simply writing, "Single."

Kash Doll opens up about the breakup

In her post, Kash Doll shared the reasons behind their split. She wrote, “At this point of my life, I just need to be single.. Zadarius a great guy but we can’t see eye to eye and with all due respect we decided to part ways.” The rapper also revealed that she plans to focus on her mental health and take a break from social media. “I’m giving the internet a break also so I’m done with y’all too right now,” she added.

Kash Doll further wrote about mental health in another post on X, saying, “Mental health is real….U gotta Make sure everyone around you means well.” This suggests that self-care and personal growth played a significant role in their decision to separate.

Here’s what fans should know about their relationship

The couple’s relationship had drawn public attention earlier this year. Kash Doll shared in an interview with The Shade Room that Za’Darius Smith prefers her natural look, stating, “He does not want me to wear no makeup.” Kash Doll said she has always embraced her natural appearance and is confident in it, as reported by TMZ.

This sparked mixed reactions online, with some accusing the NFL player of controlling behavior, while others believed it reflected mutual respect and comfort between the couple. Despite the discussion, neither party engaged in any public disputes or drama related to this.

Za’Darius Smith’s quiet confirmation

Za’Darius Smith chose to keep his announcement low-key. His simple “Single” post on Instagram Story confirmed the split without adding further details. The parting seems respectful, focusing on individual growth rather than conflict.

While Kash Doll navigates this personal change, her acting career is on the rise. Last month, it was revealed that she joined the third season of the legal drama Reasonable Doubt as Nisha, a sharp assistant to the lead character Jax Stewart. Filming is currently underway in Atlanta, exciting fans of both her music and acting.

This is not Kash Doll’s first acting role. She previously earned praise for her role as Monique in Starz’s BMF and appeared on Empire.

