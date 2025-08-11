Box Office: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie clocks SPECTACULAR USD 5 million in advances for opening weekend internationally, 3 days out

Tamil cinema is witnessing a revolution with Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring the legendary Rajinikanth. The movie is storming the international box office and it's still 3 days away from release. As of August 10, 2025, the film has secured USD 5.05 million globally in advance weekend ticket sales, including a massive USD 3.85 million for its opening day. This explosive debut positions Coolie to challenge the records set by Leo, cementing Lokesh Kanagaraj as Tamil cinema’s biggest director and showcasing Rajinikanth’s timeless star power after five decades in the industry.

Coolie's Day 1 International Presales Stand At USD 3.85 Million, 3 Days Prior To Release; Total International Advances For The Weekend Breach USD 5 Million

In the United States, Coolie is rewriting history as the biggest Tamil film ever. It has already outpaced Leo’s performance, with USD 1.85 million in pre-sales. It is set to surpass Kabali’s USD 1.9 million premiere record, even before the first show. In Australia, the movie's bookings are at par with Leo, while it is lower in Malaysia, UK, and Middle East. The bookings suggest an international opening day haul of USD 7.5 - 8 million, including previews, making it certain to cross Leo’s USD 6.2 million opening day. Going past Leo's USD 18 million opening weekend seems like a done deal too, provided the film's reception is positive.

The breakdown for Coolie’s advance ticket sales is as follows:

Region USD USA 1.85m Canada 0.31m UAE-GCC 0.525m Malaysia 0.22m Australia 0.18m UK 0.28m Europe 0.35m ROW 0.125m Day 1 Total 3.85m Weekend Total 5.05m

Coolie Targets An Opening Day In The North Of Rs 135 Crore Worldwide

Rajinikanth’s enduring appeal after 50 years, is a case study. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s meteoric rise, fueled by hits like Kaithi and Vikram, has made him the go-to director for blockbusters. Coolie combines his narrative flair with Rajinikanth’s charisma, creating a cinematic event. Pan-India supporting cast, aggressive marketing and fan excitement has only amplified its momentum. Although the movie is clashing with War 2, it is targetting a global gross opening of over Rs 135 crore. It can also smash the biggest opening day for a Kollywood movie if the reports are favourable, leading to strong walkins.

