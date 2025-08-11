Coolie producer slams young actors saying, ‘they want private jets’ as he compares them with superstar Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to light up the big screen on August 14, 2025, with his much-awaited film Coolie. Ahead of its release, the entire cast and crew came together for a grand pre-release event. During the occasion, producer Kalanithi Maaran hailed Rajinikanth as the “only superstar” of Indian cinema, celebrating his unmatched legacy.

Kalanithi Maaran lauds Rajinikanth, highlighting his simplicity

Talking at the event, Coolie Unleashed, producer Kalanithi Maaran said, “When Nagarjuna sir was speaking, he said how Rajinikanth sir is the original superstar, but I want to add something. He is not the original, but the only superstar of Indian cinema.”

He went on to criticize the attitude of young actors and said, “Some heroes, after just 2 hits, need two people to carry their phones, three for their bags, and refuse to travel in commercial flights; they want private jets. But have you seen Rajini sir travel? He comes alone, with a single bag, and flies with others on commercial airplanes.”

Highlighting his humility and simplicity, Kalanithi Maaran called Rajinikanth a superstar even in real life. The Coolie producer continued, “If he made a call today, any Chief Minister in India would pick up his call. Not just CMs, but even the PM would attend his call. Not just our nations, but PMs from other countries would visit his house and take a selfie with him.”

The filmmaker added that in the past 50 years, many stars have come and gone, but the only one still considered the No.1 is Rajinikanth. He continued that this is why he has been an inspiration for many.

More about Coolie

Coolie is an upcoming Tamil-language film starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The movie features the superstar as Deva, a former daily-wage worker with a sinister past who has been living in the shadows for 30+ years.

However, when his friend, Rajasekar, is in trouble, he sets out to take revenge on everyone, unearthing the secrets of a bio-chemical weapon. Apart from Nagarjuna Akkineni, the film has stars like Upendra Rao and Aamir Khan in key roles.

Moreover, an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Reba Monica John, Rachita Ram, and many more appear in pivotal roles.

