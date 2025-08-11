Who is Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend? All about NFL star's former lover Kayla Nicole who won reality TV series

NFL star Travis Kelce, who represents the Kansas City Chiefs, often grabs headlines for his personal life. Kelce has been dating pop icon Taylor Swift these days. Before his highly publicized relationship with Swift, Travis Kelce had a few notable affairs, including the one with Kayla Nicole. Here's all you should know about Travis Kelce's former girlfriend.

Advertisement

Kayla Nicole dated Travis Kelce for five years

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated each other for around five years. Their romance began in 2017. She often attended his games and public events during their dating phase.

Nicole had her first interaction with Travis Kelce via Instagram. "He had been following me and insta-flirting for a few months," the sports presenter once revealed in an Instagram story, as reported by TMZ.

The former couple was in an on-again, off-again relationship until they finally called it quits in 2022. According to the Barstool Sports website, they split as Kelce allegedly forced Nicole to pay for "half of everything." In an old interview with The Pivot Podcast in 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end star denied the allegations of being "cheap", as per People.com.

Kayla Nicole's career and education

Kayla Nicole is a multi-talented media personality, sports journalist, and model. She had been mostly in the limelight for her past relationship with Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

Nicole is a graduate of Pepperdine University, California. She pursued a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from the institution. In 2018, Nicole posted a "friendly reminder" on her Instagram handle while informing followers about her educational background.

The 33-year-old media personality has worked as an on-camera host and sports journalist while covering both the National Football League (NFL) and the National Basketball Association (NBA). She grabbed eyeballs during the NBA tournament held between the LA Clippers and the Charlotte Hornets earlier this year.

Kayla Nicole emerged as the winner of reality TV show Special Forces

Kayla Nicole recently won the third season of the reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test this year, showcasing her mental and physical strength. She completed a series of intense military-style training drills on the show and shared the winning title with co-contestant Brody Jenner.

Nicole is also a social media influencer with a large following on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. She is passionate about fitness, fashion, and lifestyle.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meet Haleigh Broucher, NBA star Alex Caruso's newlywed wife and former contestant of TV show Big Brother