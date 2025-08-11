Aamir Khan signed Rajinikanth's Coolie without narration: 'First time I said yes to...'

Coolie, marking the first collaboration of Superstar Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, is around the corner for its grand release. The movie stars an ensemble cast, including a guest appearance by Aamir Khan. In a recent pre-release event, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor revealed why he signed the movie.

Aamir Khan underlined that it was the first time he signed a film without hearing the narration. He said, "Lokesh came to meet me. I didn't know why he was coming to meet me. He said, 'It's for Coolie. I want you to do a role in the film.' The moment I got to know its Coolie and Rajini Sir's film. After many, many years, probably for the first time, I have said yes to a film without hearing the script, without hearing anything."

Further, Aamir mentioned that it's a token of love towards Rajinikanth. "Sir, you (Rajinikanth) are an inspiration to all of us. And, we are such big admirers of you. Thank you, sir. This is a small love from me, sir," added Khan.

Aamir Khan reveals what quality of Rajinikanth he would like to imbibe

When the actor was asked if he had to incorporate one quality of Rajinikanth in him, what would it be? Responding to the query, Aamir Khan said, "Ohho, That's a very difficult thing because Rajini sir has so many qualities to choose from, one is very difficult."

And then, he started bullishing over Rajinikanth's smile, followed by his eyes, and then eternal energy. "I think his smile. Rajini Sir's smile is such a smile that he just wins hearts over. But one minute, I want to change my mind. I think his eyes. Because in Rajini sir's eyes, every expression is there. If you are a villain, you are gonna have a hard time. His look will scare you. If you are the heroine, she will feel you are in love with her. His eyes have every expression. So, maybe his eyes."

The Andaz Apna Apna actor changed his mind again and concluded by saying, "No, no, it's not an easy thing to decide. I think it is his eternal energy. His eternal energy is so amazing that whether he is in the professional space or whether he is in the personal space, he always connects with everybody who is interacting with! I think that is the most amazing thing about Rajini sir. If only one thing, I can get even 5% of Rajini Sir's internal energy."

Coolie is releasing in cinemas on August 14, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

