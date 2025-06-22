Fact Check: Kim Da Mi, Park Seo Joon caught kissing off-screen? Find truth behind Itaewon Class co-stars' viral skinship

Recently, a video depicting Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi engaging in an intimate moment has gone viral online. The video, which shows the Itaewon Class co-stars sharing a kiss, quickly spread across social media platforms. It left many viewers stunned and confused.

The clip looked eerily authentic, leading numerous fans to believe it was real. Many assumed it captured an actual moment between the actors, possibly from behind-the-scenes footage during the 2020 drama's promotional activities. However, the truth turned out to be far more unsettling.

Realism that fooled the public

Investigations by fans confirmed that the video was entirely AI-generated. It was created using a photo from a press event during the promotional period of Itaewon Class, and was manipulated to simulate a kissing scene. What set this clip apart from previous deepfakes was the level of detail and accuracy it achieved.

The facial expressions were convincingly animated, the lighting matched the original scene, and the head movements synced perfectly. This makes it incredibly difficult to detect as fake. This realism, many netizens noted, blurred the line between fantasy and fact. As clips like this circulate without clear disclaimers or watermarks, they risk misleading audiences and distorting public perception.

Fans left alarmed, not amused

While some fans brushed off the video as a bizarre attempt at fan service, the majority expressed discomfort and outrage. What began as confusion soon turned into serious concern about the violation of privacy and digital consent.

Social media posts highlighted how easily such content could be mistaken for reality, especially when it involves celebrities with a shared screen history. Others pointed out that even if the clip wasn’t vulgar, it still represented a clear boundary breach. It involved the manipulation of real people’s faces and identities without permission.

Previous deepfake scandals in K-entertainment

This is not the first time South Korea’s entertainment industry has been shaken by the misuse of AI. Earlier this year, multiple deepfake videos featuring female K-pop idols in inappropriate contexts sparked widespread condemnation.

Despite online platforms cracking down on such content, new clips continue to surface. The Park Seo Joon–Kim Da Mi deepfake is now being seen as part of a broader trend where AI tools are weaponized for parasocial fantasies.

AI fan edits: A dangerous new normal?

The use of generative AI in fan culture has exploded in recent months. Many users now use AI to fabricate photos or videos of themselves interacting with celebrities. This includes attending fictional meet-and-greets or staging romantic scenes with their favorite idols. While often labeled as creative fan art, these trends are becoming increasingly controversial.

Critics argue that such edits dehumanize celebrities, treating them as programmable characters rather than real individuals. In the case of Park and Kim, the deepfake crossed a moral boundary. It transforms a shared professional moment into a fabricated romantic encounter, disregarding context and consent.

