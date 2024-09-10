Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung have a bond just like siblings in Family by Choice’s new poster

The upcoming romance drama Family by Choice has just released a new poster! The series tells a romantic story about three people who, despite not being related by blood, grew up together and consider each other family.



After spending their teenage years as a close-knit group, they reunite a decade later. Hwang In Yeop stars as the charming Kim San Ha, who seems to have it all. Having grown up alongside Yoon Ju Won (played by Jung Chaeyeon) and Kang Hae Jun (played by Bae Hyun Sung) as if they were siblings, Kim San Ha leaves them but returns after 10 years.

The newly released poster for Family by Choice shows Kim San Ha, Yoon Ju Won, and Kang Hae Jun gathered under a blue sky, exuding a refreshing and lively energy. Their bright and warm smiles as they hang laundry together hint at the deep bond they share like siblings. The image suggests a special connection between the three, reflecting their close-knit relationship after spending the past ten years living like a real family.

The text on the poster, which reads, “Growing up together, our hearts grew too,” hints at the deep and precious bond they have developed over time. It suggests the profound feelings and mutual support they have shared, sparking curiosity about the heartwarming and romantic story that is about to unfold.

In the series, Hwang In Yeop will portray the handsome Kim San Ha, who seems to have it all but hides a prickly personality beneath his polished exterior. Kim San Ha finds comfort and a sense of belonging in his relationships with Yoon Ju Won and Kang Hae Jun, who have been like family to him since childhood, as well as with his father Kim Dae Wook (Choi Moo Sung) and Yoon Ju Won’s father Yoon Jung Jae (Choi Won Young). The series will explore the reasons behind Kim San Ha's decade-long separation from the people who made him feel truly valued and loved, leaving viewers eager to uncover the mystery behind his absence.

Jung Chaeyeon stars as Yoon Ju Won, the cheerful and affectionate daughter of Yoon Jeong Jae (Choi Won Young), who runs a noodle shop. Raised with her father's warm love, Yoon Ju Won grows up to be a bright and caring individual. Since the age of seven, she has lived as part of a makeshift family for 10 years with her father, their upstairs neighbor Kim Dae Wook (Choi Moo Sung), his son Kim San Ha, and Kang Hae Jun, who came to live with them by chance.

Kang Hae Jun, played by Bae Hyun Sung, grew up being treated like the biological son of Yoon Jeong Jae (Choi Won Young) due to past circumstances involving his mother's blind date with Yoon Jeong Jae. Despite facing numerous challenges from a young age, Hae Jun's cheerful personality, genuine emotions, and the charming qualities he developed from navigating tough situations make him a unique and a beloved member of the family.

