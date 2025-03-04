Ex-NCT's Taeil said to have skipped 3 police summons despite accomplices' attendance in quasi-rape case; know why

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Former NCT member Taeil (Moon Taeil) has been removed from the group following allegations of involvement in a sexual crime. Taeil has missed three police summons in connection with a quasi-rape case, despite his accomplices attending questioning to avoid police arrest saying he's sick, according to Hankook Ilbo reports. He is Taeli, along with two others, has been charged with sexually assaulting a foreign national. Authorities allege that the suspects intoxicated the female victim before committing the heinous crime.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office’s Women and Children’s Crime Investigation Division 1 indicted Taeil and two accomplices on February 28, 2025, on charges of quasi-rape under the Act on the Punishment of Sexual Crimes. They were accused of intoxicating a woman in June 2024. As per Chosun Ilbo, the two other individuals involved with Taeil in the case are not celebrities or public figures.

Previously, Naver reported that weapons were involved in the crime, but this was later confirmed to be false. After receiving the victim’s report in June 2024, the Bangbae Police Station in Seoul applied for warrants against the three suspects. However, the court rejected the request, stating that since the suspects had admitted to the crime, there was little need for detention.

The police summoned Taeil for questioning in August 2024 before forwarding the case in September. While the other suspects complied with the investigation, Taeil did not attend, citing illness. He provided a doctor’s note along with a letter from his lawyer.

SM Entertainment previously released an official statement that read, “This is SM Entertainment. We have recently confirmed that Taeil has been implicated in a criminal case related to sexual crimes. Upon reviewing the situation, we recognized its seriousness and decided that Taeil could no longer continue with team activities. We have discussed this matter with Taeil, and it has been decided that he will be removed from the group.”

The quasi-rape refers to sexual assault committed by two or more individuals against a person who is incapable of resisting or defending themselves. This crime carries a minimum sentence of seven years or life imprisonment under Article 4, Section 1 of the Act on the Punishment of Sexual Crimes and Other Crimes.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or an NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.