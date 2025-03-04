Former NCT's Taeil reported to have avoided police arrest citing health issues after admitting to quasi-rape

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Former NCT member Taeil has reportedly avoided arrest despite facing serious sexual assault allegations. On March 4, 2025, legal sources revealed that prosecutors had initially requested an arrest warrant for him; however, the court denied the request. As a result, Taeil has been indicted without detention, allowing him to remain free while awaiting trial.

Taeil, along with two alleged accomplices, was formally indicted on February 28, 2025, by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office’s Women and Children’s Crime Investigation Division 1. The three men are facing charges under special quasi-rape, a legal provision applied when a victim is unable to resist due to intoxication or incapacitation. The incident in question reportedly took place in June 2024 and involved a foreign woman who was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the assault. Authorities launched an investigation after receiving the victim’s report, gathering evidence to support the claims against the suspects.

Initial reports had suggested that weapons were involved in the crime, which heightened public concern and led to speculation that harsher charges could be applied. However, after further investigation, officials confirmed that no weapons were used, though the gravity of the charges remained unchanged due to the victim's reported vulnerability during the incident.

Following months of investigation, the Bangbae Police Station in Seoul submitted a request for arrest warrants for all three suspects, including Taeil. However, the court rejected the request, stating that the suspects had admitted to certain aspects of the crime, and authorities deemed that pretrial detention was unnecessary. The court determined that the accused were unlikely to flee or interfere with evidence, making their immediate arrest unwarranted. As a result, Taeil and his alleged accomplices were not taken into custody.

Unlike his co-defendants, who reportedly attended their scheduled questioning sessions with the prosecution, Taeil did not respond to the prosecution’s summons. He cited health concerns as the reason for his absence and submitted a medical certificate along with a legal statement from his attorney. His failure to appear for questioning has raised concerns about his level of cooperation with authorities. However, despite his non-compliance during the investigation phase, he is now expected to appear in court for trial.

The revelation that Taeil has avoided pretrial detention has ignited controversy, with many questioning whether the legal system offers preferential treatment to public figures. The case has drawn major public scrutiny, particularly regarding whether celebrities receive leniency in cases involving serious crimes. Reactions from the public and the entertainment industry have been mixed. While some fans have expressed support for Taeil, believing in his right to defend himself in court, others have called for accountability, demanding a thorough legal process without any special privileges.

With the indictment now confirmed, the case will proceed to trial, where prosecutors will present their evidence against Taeil and his alleged accomplices. The court will determine whether the charges hold merit and, if convicted, what penalties the suspects may face. Given the high-profile nature of the case, it is expected to remain under intense public scrutiny, with ongoing debates about justice, legal accountability, and the treatment of celebrities within the judicial system. Further developments will be closely monitored as the trial progresses.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same