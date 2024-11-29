‘Free as a bird’: Min Hee Jin seemingly reacts to NewJeans’ ADOR contract termination with The Beatles song

Min Hee Jin's latest Instagram update seems to be her response to NewJeans deciding to leave ADOR. Not too long ago, the former CEO also resigned from her internal director position at ADOR. Now that the girl group has followed suit, many think, she will launch a new label with the quintet. Notably, the members also expressed their desire to work with Min Hee Jin at the emergency press conference on November 28.

On November 29, Min Hee Jin took to her Instagram and shared a story that sparked curiosity. She shared a poster of The Beatles song Free as a Bird. Fans think this might be her quiet reaction toward the girl group announcing their contract termination with ADOR. Many are also hopeful, that she will reunite with NewJeans and continue to work.

Previously, on November 20, Min Hee Jin announced that she had resigned from her internal director position at ADOR. Following that she unfollowed the girl group on Instagram, raising eyebrows. Many questioned whether she was planning to 'abandon' the quintet amidst the feud with HYBE. Her recent update seemingly contradicts the speculations.

See her Instagram post here:

On November 28, NewJeans held an emergency press conference in Seoul. They announced that they would terminate their exclusive contract with ADOR on November 29, citing the company's failure to protect them. They further stated that they would continue to make new music, expressing their desire to work with Min Hee Jin again. In addition, they also made a strong statement against termination fees, demanding that HYBE and ADOR should be the ones obliged to pay the penalty.

However, ADOR released a statement claiming that since the company has not violated any agreement, NewJeans' contract will remain valid. They also stated that the group took a unilateral decision without giving any opportunity to resolve the issues.

On November 29, the ETA hitmaker group disclosed the response ADOR gave them for the certification of contents they sent back on November 13. The quintet criticized the agency's response as 'insincere and performative.'

With NewJeans staying firm on their decision, all eyes on what happens next.

