From Squid Game Season 2 to Love Next Door: 7 upcoming K-dramas we are eagerly looking forward to watching

As the captivating world of K-dramas continues to enthrall audiences all over the world, the anticipation and excitement for new releases never wanes. From heartwarming love stories to exciting thrillers, this upcoming lineup of K-dramas are bound to mesmerize the audience. In this article, we will delve into seven eagerly awaited K-dramas that are already making headlines and generating excitement among fans.

With impressive casts and intriguing storylines, these shows are certainly going to make us laugh, cry, jump with thrill, and fall in love all over again.

7 upcoming K-dramas we are eagerly waiting for

1. No Gain, No Love

Fans of Hometown Cha Cha are definitely up for a treat as Shin Min Ah is back with her latest rom-com K-drama No Gain, No Love, which also features Lee Sang Yi who played the charming Ji PD in the show.

This upcoming drama is set to premiere on August 26, and will follow the story of Son Hae Yeong, an ambitious woman who plans a fake wedding and recruits Kim Ji Wook (played by Kim Young Dae), a cashier at a convenience store, to be her fiance in order to secure a promotion at her workplace. Looking at the synopsis, it seems that this drama is surely going to entertain us with its hysterics and amazing cast.

Advertisement

2. Family By Choice

Premiering on August 7, Family by Choice is all set to bring the beloved Hwang in Yeop in a leading role after a long wait. This slice-of-life drama follows the story of three childhood best friends, Kim San Ha (Hwang In Yeop), Yoon Ju Won (Jung Chaeyeon), and Kang Hae Jun (Bae Hyun Sung) who reunite after ten years rekindling old feelings and incomplete love stories.

Along with this, veteran actors Choi Won Young and Choi Moo Sung are going to play the role of Jung Chaeyeon and Hwang In Yeop’s character’s fathers. With its star-studded cast and appealing plot, this drama is certainly going to create a lot of buzz among the audience.

3. Love Next Door

If you are someone who is obsessed with childhood friends to lovers trope, then this drama should surely be in your binge-watch list. All set to premiere on August 17, this series will feature Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in leading roles. The story follows Choi Seung Hyo, a successful architect with a traumatic past and his childhood best friend Bae Seok Ryu, who is struggling to get her life back on track.

Advertisement

After growing up together as children, they meet again as adults and unravel the possibilities of turning their friendship into something more. This charming romance drama is assuredly going to make our hearts warm with its release.

4. Romance in the House

Starring SHINee’s Minho, along with Ji Jin hi, Kim Ji Soo, Son Na Eun and Yoon San Ha, this charming rom-com K-drama is all set to release on August 10. This drama will follow the story of a woman, Geum Ye Yeon, trying to navigate her life as a single mother post her divorce.

Minho will be playing the role of a young man named Nam Tae Pyung who gets involved with Geum Ye Yon’s daughter, while working as a security mart and hiding his real identity. This drama will delve into family dynamics along with exploring romance between the main characters. The interesting and unique plot will definitely make a mark on viewers.

Advertisement

5. Can this love be translated?

A riveting K-drama with a unique and refreshing concept. Sounds absolutely fun! Get ready to witness the magic of Hong sisters, who are renowned for writing mega-hit dramas like Alchemy of Souls and Hotel Del Luna.

The Hong sisters are coming up with another fascinating story which follows the story of a multilingual translator and a global celebrity whose professional relationship turns into an unpredictable and heartwarming romance. Starring Kim Seon Ho as Ju Ho Jin and Go Youn Jung as Cha Mu Hee in the leading roles, this drama is set to release in 2025 and is already becoming the talk of the K-drama town.

6. DNA Lover

A quirky and captivating rom-com drama with a scientific touch, DNA Lover is all set to premiere on August 17. This drama will have Jung In Sun, Jeong Eu Gene, Lee Tae Hwan and Choi Si Won starring as the main leads.

It will follow the story of So Jin, a genetic researcher who sets out to find herself a genetically compatible partner after being tired of multiple failed relationships. In her quest, she meets two men, Yeon Woo and Kang Hoon, as she struggles to choose her perfect match between the two. This eccentric and amusing drama is, no doubt, going to catch viewers’ attention.

Advertisement

7. Squid Game (Season 2)

After the explosive success of its first season, Squid Game is all set to return with its highly anticipated second season in the last quarter of 2024. The series, which captivated not just Korean but global audiences too with its intense survival games and social commentary, will continue to explore the dark and dangerous world where contestants compete for a massive cash prize.

Several new actors have been casted for this season, however, Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Jun, Lee Byung Hun and Gong Yoo will be reprising their roles. It will be exciting to see what new twists and challenges await the contestants this time.

As we eagerly await the release of these upcoming K-dramas, the anticipation builds, and our hearts flutter with excitement. Each of these shows guarantees to offer a unique blend of emotions that will take us on enchanting journeys filled with love, mystery, and unforgettable moments.

Whether you're a long-time K-drama fan or a newcomer, there's something in this lineup for everyone. So, set your reminders, and get ready to be swept away by the magic of the latest additions in K-drama Land.