BIGBANG’s G-Dragon unveils cryptic poster for surprise release on November 22 following POWER success; see here

Back in October, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon made a highly anticipated solo comeback with a brand new single titled POWER. The song became an instant fan favorite, showing the power he holds despite not having any music releases in the last 7 years. Now, he has dropped a new poster, hinting at a mysterious release.

On November 21, G-Dragon unveiled a cryptic poster on his social media with the caption that indicated that a new surprise release is scheduled for November 22 at 2 PM KST (10:30 am IST). The teaser poster has an image that somewhat looks like piano keys, hinting at a new musical melody he is going to release.

This new song is set to arrive following the success of his comeback single POWER. Just like the title, the upbeat track has power-injecting lyrics, inspiring fans with much-needed positivity.

Now, excitement runs high to see what the BIGBANG member has in store for fans next.

Check out the teaser poster here:

On October 31, G-Dragon released his first song in 7 years. Titled POWER, it’s an energetic track capturing the K-pop idol’s loose style rap combined with hip-hop beats.

Fans couldn’t help but praise his music brilliance and his ability to evoke nostalgia. While the K-pop music industry is constantly evolving now, especially amid the powerful Hallyu wave, many fans who have been following for a long time miss the essence of 2nd generation artists.

Through his latest release, G-Dragon proved that he is not the one to blindly follow trends but rather the pioneer he always has been. He will continue to hold onto his title, ‘King of K-pop’.

The legendary figure in the K-pop industry, G-Dragon, had a humble beginning. However, it wasn’t long before his talent shone brightly. Starting his journey as BIGBANG’s leader in 2008, he continued to play a central role in making the group’s music reach global fans.

In 2009, he also kickstarted his solo career with his first full-length album, Heartbreaker. He marked a strong start as it became the best-selling K-pop album of that year. To further expand his solo ventures, he established his own agency Galaxy Corporation in 2023.

