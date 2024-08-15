10 Best Sports Movies to Watch After Olympics 2024 Conclude

As the buzz from the Paris Olympics 2024 starts to settle, why not keep that adrenaline pumping with some fantastic sports movies? These films are full of riveting stories about grit, teamwork, and personal triumphs that linger long after the credits roll. Whether you're into the wild, offbeat journey of I, Tonya or other classic tales showcasing the highs and lows of athletes' lives, sports movies offer a great way to stay inspired and motivated. Check out these ten must-watch sports films that will keep your Olympic spirit alive and have you cheering for more.

Without Limits (1998)

If you are into sports films that really reflect the mental side of an athlete, then Without Limits is a must-see. It enacts the life of Steve Prefontaine, a distance runner of legendary status whose will was as hard as his talent. Billy Crudup brings Prefontaine alive so strongly that it almost places upon you a feel of the pressure he placed upon himself to be the best. It follows his complicated relationship with his coach, Bill Bowerman, a reserved, strong man beautifully captured by Donald Sutherland. With a 1970s background setting, there is so much more to it than a record of his races, it's a picture about Prefontaine's unyielding determination and the one about Bowerman struggling to do the same for his genius runner. Although Without Limits did little to impress audiences at the box office, it's an intriguing probe into the sports mind game.

Personal Best (1982)

If you're into sports and romance, Personal Best is a decent option. Mariel Hemingway plays Chris Cahill, a track athlete much admired for the same competitive drive she brings to her often complicated relationship with fellow athlete Tory Skinner, played by Patrice Donnelly. With the advent of the U.S. boycotted 1980 Olympics as its background, this 1982 film brings into focus the frazzled emotional and physical battles these athletes endure. Besides dealing explicitly and forthrightly with a bisexual love triangle, the high-energy racing scenes make Personal Best an inspiration, heartwarmer, and truly unmissable.

I, Tonya (2017)

I, Tonya: Figure skater Tonya Harding makes a fight against demons from her personal life and the media. The darkly comic biopic shows the chaotic life skating behind the ice, taking audiences all the way from Harding's harsh upbringing to the infamous scandal that shook the skating world. With its mix of biting humor and raw emotion, it becomes a truly exhilarating journey that places in question everything one would otherwise have thought about Harding.

Goon (2012)

Want a sports comedy that's at once riotously coarse and, yes, kind of sweet? Then Goon is the movie for you. In a knockout performance, Seann William Scott plays Doug "The Thug" Glatt, an amiable but musclebound bouncer who becomes, improbably, a hockey enforcer. It tosses the viewer into the raw world of minor league hockey with just the right mix of raunch and feeling. As Doug fights his way into the hearts of the colleagues and finds his place in this toughest of sports, you are rooting for this underdog with every punch and heartfelt moment. Can't you help but be on the lookout for this film that is both charmy and brutal?

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

White Men Can't Jump, right when for many, streetball wasn't just a game but a hustle. Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes play Billy and Sidney, two streetballers who scam unsuspecting players by teaming up. Their unlikely partnership is fueled with acuity and contrasting styles, but winning on the court is not the only game here. Billy's fight to fully commit to his girlfriend Gloria and Sidney's battle with family commitments tangle slam dunks with currents of drama. This 1992 classic infuses both humor and touching moments into the lives behind the game.

Major League (1989)

Next is Major League, a sporty comedy that keeps baseball fans and players alike in fits of laughter and applause. When the new owner, Rachel Phelps, inherits the Cleveland Indians, she fields a misfit team in the hope of losing so that she may move the team to Miami. But her plan goes awry when this group of misfits, powered by wild pitcher Rick Vaughn and veteran catcher Jake Taylor, starts winning against all odds. This 1989 classic nails a home run for sports comedies, filled with hilarious antics and unforgettable quotes, topped by the legendary commentary of Bob Uecker. Ready to see how a group of misfits can turn a losing streak into a winning team?

Rudy (1993)

If you really want a feel-good ride, check out Rudy. Sean Astin portrays Rudy Ruettiger, a fellow told he is too small and not talented enough to play for Notre Dame. But Rudy's got grit and determination in spades. He really works his tail off through every obstacle; the last play just builds up to really be nothing less than tear-jerking. It's a movie full of memorable moments, and the powerful message of hard work made a big impression on the audience. If you ever want to quit on a dream, the journey of Rudy will remind you precisely why it is important to stick it out.

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Get set for some fun times with Bend It Like Beckham, about as much of a joyride as any film could possibly be, having taken the world's most popular sport and spiked it with a dash of cultural clash. The story is all about Jess and Jules—two football fanatics Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley—who are hell-bent on making good on the pitch against all expectations and peer pressure. This feel-good film, with all of its energy, does not culminate with goal-scoring; it talks about breaking limits and pursuing your dreams. It's that kind of fun, inspiring watch that will leave one smiling.

The Fighter (2010)

Ever wondered what it's like to battle through a turbulent family life to make it to the top of the boxing world? The Fighter dives into that journey. Mark Wahlberg plays Micky Ward, a boxer whose quest for greatness is complicated by his troubled brother Dicky and a challenging family dynamic. Directed by David O. Russell, the film mixes intense drama with gritty realism, showcasing a powerful story of determination and personal victory. It’s a knockout film that beautifully captures the spirit of perseverance, leaving you both inspired and impressed.

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Imagine a hockey player who's just too tough for the rink but maybe just right for the golf course, and that's Happy Gilmore with Adam Sandler. With his golf game rescued by heckling, his character, Happy, a hockey player, realizes that playing golf may be his ticket to saving grandma's house. He ends up pathetically clashing with the snobby Shooter McGavin, even landing an epic fight with Bob Barker. This film mixes outrageous humor with a surprising amount of heart. Unforgettable moments and laughs have turned it into a classic. Give it a watch, and see why it's such a hit!

