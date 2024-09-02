10 Popular Shows Not Returning To TV This Fall: From The Good Doctor To Young Sheldon

As the fall season approaches and we turn to our comfort TV shows, we also say goodbye to some of our favorite ones. From medical dramas like The Good Doctor to comedies like Young Sheldon, these fan favorites have left a lasting impact on their viewers.

However, such shows seem to have run their course, be it due to cancellations, season delays, or series finales. So, here’s a list of 10 popular shows that will sadly not return to TV this fall.

The Good Doctor

A beloved medical drama based on the 2013 South Korean series of the same name, The Good Doctor was developed by David Shore. With seven seasons, the ABC drama managed to garner enough viewers.

However, executive producers David Shore, Liz Friedman, and Eric Gunn stated it was time to say goodbye. In a joint statement, they said, “We are incredibly proud of our work and the message we were privileged to be a part of.” The finale aired on May 21, 2024.

CSI: Vegas

This crime drama first aired on CBS in 2021 and has been a fan favorite ever since. It was a revival of Anthony E. Zuiker’s CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. In April, CBS revealed that it would be canceling any further seasons for the show.

Although unplanned as a series finale, the final episode of Season 3 aired on May 19. It was edited to remove a final sequence featuring the big serial killer. Surprisingly, the series finale had the second-largest viewership ever for the channel.

All American: Homecoming

Created by Nkechi Okra Carroll, this sports drama premiered on CW in 2022. A spin-off to All American, the series was renewed for a second season in May 2022 and a third in June 2023.

However, on June 5, executive producer Caroll revealed that the show was not going to move forward with more episodes and the third season would be its final one. She thanked her cast and crew for bringing the authentic HBCU experience to the viewers. Its series finale is scheduled to air on September 30.

Magnum P.I.

Based on the 1980s action drama of the same name, Magnum P.I. starred Jay Hernandez as the titular private investigator and former Navy SEAL who solved crimes in Hawaii. While it was saved by NBC after getting canceled by CBS, the channel chose not to order a sixth season for the show.

Its final season aired in two batches of 10 episodes and had less viewership than expected. However, its double-episode finale managed to garner the biggest audience the show had ever seen. The final episode of the show aired on January 3.

NCIS: Hawai’i

This police procedural drama first premiered on CBS in 2021. Created by Christopher Silver, Jan Nash, and Matt Bosack, it was a spin-off series of NCIS. In April, CBS decided not to renew the show for a fourth season.

In May, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach stated that they had to make some tough choices and choose the cohesiveness of the schedule flow instead. The unplanned series finale aired on May 6 and drew in the second-largest audience of season 3.

Not Dead Yet

Created by David Windsor and Casey Johnson, this sitcom was based on Alexandra Potter’s Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up. It first premiered in 2023 and was renewed for a season the same year.

However, in May, ABC decided to bid farewell to the show and cancel it after two seasons. The Gina Rodriguez starrer was not performing well as the second season of the show had the smallest audience compared to any of ABC’s scripted shows. Its final episode aired on April 24.

So Help Me Todd

This legal comedy-drama was created by Scott Prendergast and first aired in September 2022. It followed a directional private investigator who agreed to work at his mother’s law firm. In 2023, the show was renewed for a second season.

On April 19, CBS canceled the series after two seasons. CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach later shared her thoughts on the decision and said that it was part of their job to make such tough calls. The series finale aired on May 16.

Station 19

A spin-off to the beloved show Grey’s Anatomy, this action drama was created by Stacy McKee. It first premiered on ABC in 2018 and had seven seasons until it was unexpectedly canceled.

In December 2023, ABC announced that it bid goodbye to the firefighter drama. Disney Television Group president Craig Erwic shared his thoughts, thanking Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers for the characters and plot. Its final episode aired on May 30 and sadly was the least-watched show.

Walker

This Jared Padalecki-led crime drama was a reboot of the 1990s western drama series Walker, Texas Ranger. It was developed by Anna Fricke for The CW.

However, in May, it was reported that The CW had canceled the show after four seasons. Padalecki responded to the news and shared that while it was a tough thing to know, he was thankful to the family they built on and off set. Its final episode aired on June 26 and was the most-watched program on the channel.

Young Sheldon

If you’re a fan of The Big Bang Theory then you have binged on and loved Young Sheldon as well. This coming-of-age sitcom was created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro and was a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory. Set in the 1980s and 1990s, it follows the beloved character of Sheldon Cooper as a child prodigy, living with his family in East Texas.

However, in November 2023, CBS announced that its most popular comedy show was ending after its seventh season. The season finale aired on May 16 and gained over 9.3 million viewers, making it the third-most-watched entertainment program on all TV.

