Top 10 TV Shows That Ended or Going to End in 2024; Featuring Good Trouble, Young Sheldon, and More

The television landscape is experiencing a wave of cancellations across various platforms. Disney+ has canceled the action-fantasy series American Born Chinese after just one season. Max's pirate-themed romantic comedy Our Flag Means Death has also been axed after two seasons, and Apple TV+ has ended Schmigadoon after two seasons despite having a script for a third. Additionally, Minx, which was initially canceled by Max as a tax loss and picked up by Starz, has been canceled again.

On the other hand, some series are wrapping up quietly, either due to creative decisions or a lack of audience engagement. The police family drama Blue Bloods, starring Tom Selleck, will conclude this fall after 14 seasons. Meanwhile, Taylor Sheridan’s popular modern western Yellowstone is set to end with the final episodes of its fifth season, slated for November on the Paramount Network. However, fans can look forward to new spin-offs that will continue the Yellowstone story.

Several beloved TV shows have already been announced to be saying their farewells after their upcoming seasons, although the exact premiere dates for these final seasons have not yet been confirmed. Some of these anticipated series include:

The broadcast television list includes:

ABC: Saying goodbye to some big names:

The Good Doctor will end after season 7.

Not Dead Yet has been canceled.

Station 19 is wrapping up after season 7.

CBS has a mix of endings and cancellations:

Blue Bloods will bid farewell after season 14.

Bob Hearts Abishola is ending after season 5.

NCIS: Hawai'i has been canceled.

S.W.A.T. is finishing after season 7.

The Talk is set to end after season 15.

Young Sheldon will end after season 7.

The CW is also making some big changes:

All American: Homecoming has been canceled.

Superman & Lois will end after season 4.

Walker has been canceled.

NBC is wrapping up:

La Brea will end after season 3.

Cable Networks and Streaming Platforms:

Amazon Freevee:

Primo has been canceled.

Apple TV+:

Schmigadoon is not coming back.

Disney+:

American Born Chinese has been canceled after one season.

Freeform:

Good Trouble is ending after season 5.

Grown-ish is wrapping up after season 6.

FX:

What We Do in the Shadows will end after season 6.

HBO:

Curb Your Enthusiasm is finishing up after season 12.

Max (formerly HBO Max):

The Flight Attendant has been canceled.

Julia won't return.

Our Flag Means Death is not coming back.

Rap Sh!t has been canceled.

The Girls on the Bus won’t hit the road again.

Netflix:

Big Mouth is saying goodbye after season 8.

Buying Beverly Hills has been canceled.

The Brothers Sun won’t see another day.

Sweet Tooth is wrapping up after season 3.

The Umbrella Academy will end with season 4.

Paramount+:

Evil will end with season 4.

Halo has been canceled.

SEAL Team is wrapping up after season 7.

Star Trek: Discovery will end after season 5.

Paramount Network:

Yellowstone is riding off into the sunset after season 5.

Peacock:

Bupkis is hanging it up.

Prime Video:

My Lady Jane has been canceled.

Outer Range won’t be back.

Upload is ending after season 4.

Showtime:

Uncoupled was previously canceled by Netflix.

Starz:

Hightown will end after season 3.

Minx has been canceled (again).

These shows, each with their own distinct narratives and impact, have shaped the television landscape and will be remembered long after their final episodes air. As 2024 progresses, fans will bid farewell to these series, celebrating their contributions to the medium.

