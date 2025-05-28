10 Stars Who Got Married Secretly: Lindsay Lohan-Bader Shammas to Margot Robbie-Tom Ackerley

A wedding is the biggest day in anyone's life, and while some like to throw a lavish party with hundreds of guests in attendance, others like to keep it low-key with only their close friends and family around. In Hollywood, most celebrities prefer to keep their personal lives private and not share details about what's happening at their homes. But it can be hard to do so with a dozen paparazzi following you everywhere. However, some stars have managed to hold intimate wedding ceremonies and keep their marital status a secret. Despite their public professions, they were able to leave for secluded locations or sometimes the backyard of their homes to organize a small get-together as they vowed to spend the rest of their lives together.

Here are 10 celebrity couples who married in secrecy and didn't let their fans get a whiff of their wedding plans.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Actress Emma Stone and comedian-writer Dave McCary tied the knot in a secret ceremony in September 2020, almost 10 months after getting engaged. They kept their wedding private and low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were initially planning to exchange vows in March 2020, but had to delay their plans due to the strict government rules on large gatherings to curb the spread of the deadly infection. To date, the actress has not shared many details about her intimate wedding.

In March 2021, they welcomed their first child, daughter Louise Jean.

The pair first met when she was hosting the show in 2016 and he directed her in a taped sketch for the episode.

Jay-Z and Beyonce

The power couple exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony in April 2008 with only 40 guests in attendance. Guests were not allowed to bring their phones to the wedding due to privacy reasons.

The ceremony was held at Jay-Z's 13,500-square-foot penthouse in New York City's TriBeCa neighborhood. They kept quiet about their wedding for almost six months. Their wedding footage was released during the On The Run Tour.

Before tying the knot, they dated for six years. Later in 2014, they renewed their vows in another secret ceremony.

They share three children: a daughter named Blue Ivy Carter and twins named Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

The longtime lovebirds married each other in a secret wedding ceremony in December 2016 in Australia. Only 50 guests were invited to the gypsy-themed wedding, and they were not given the venue location till the last minute. Security guards confiscated the guests' phones and cameras to maintain secrecy.

While the actress opted for a bohemian white wedding gown, her beau looked sharp in a suit. Margot was given away by her mother, Sarie Kessler, as she is estranged from her father, Doug. After rumors of their wedding started swirling, the actress confirmed the news with an Instagram post.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson

In October 2020, the SNL comedian and actress held a secret wedding ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic with only close friends and family in attendance. The world learned about their nuptials through the charity Meals on Wheels America.

During an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actress revealed that planning a pandemic wedding wasn't easy because several of Jost's family members, who were mostly in their 90s, had to take extra precautions to ensure they didn't contract the virus. They had to get tested several times, always wear a mask, and maintain distance.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

Diaz and Madden quietly tied the knot in a private Jewish ceremony held at her Beverly Hills home in January 2015, attended by only a few close friends and family. They welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in 2019. A white tent was used to keep the paparazzi away.

Diaz wore a gown designed by Georgina Chapman and Karen Craig. Several stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Lionel Richie, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Nancy Juvonen, and Will Kopelman, joined the celebration. The wedding was described as down-to-earth and personal by the guests.

The couple dated for about nine months before exchanging wedding vows.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

The longtime lovers secretly married in a private ceremony at the Secret Garden at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, California, in 2015. The wedding was kept highly private, with no pictures, details, or dates announced. Kutcher even stated later that they had to make a "ninja effort" to keep it under wraps.

The wedding was confirmed by the actress during The Late Late Show With James Corden months later. They welcomed daughter Wyatt in 2014 and son Dimitri in 2016.

According to reports, they were already legally married prior to the wedding ceremony.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

The singer and his longtime love, Cherry Seaborn, said "yes" to each other in a super secret wedding ceremony in January 2019. Fans had no idea that the two were married until he called her his "wife" in his song, Remember the Name, which was released later that year.

The couple had a no-phone rule at the wedding party, held in a secluded location. Later, they described the ceremony as a "tiny winter wedding." They got engaged over the holidays in 2017.

The couple shares two children together: daughters Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran and Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran, welcomed in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

In October 2017, the couple finally tied the knot after years of being together and referring to each other as husband and wife. The secret ceremony was held at their home in Topanga, California. However, rumors of their wedding had started doing the rounds a decade ago, in 2007.

They jetted off to Italy for their honeymoon soon after the ceremony. The two share 10-year-old daughter Lola and 8-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the actor said, "I'm a full-fledged stalker. I didn't tell her that until we had two babies; otherwise, I'd be creepy and weird. But yeah, [I'd] just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always."

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski

In 2017, the two eloped and tied the knot with just an officiant in attendance. Instead of a traditional reception, they had brunch at Cheebo on Sunset Boulevard. The couple was expecting their first child when they eloped.

They have two children together: a daughter named Nina and a son. The daughter was born in 2017, and the son was born in 2020.

Later, during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Sadoski said, "We just took off into the country with an officiant, just the two of us, and we did our thing."

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

The actress married her financier beau in April 2022, and they didn't confirm the news until July that year. Shammas proposed to Lohan in Utah in the winter of 2021, according to reports. The actress celebrated her third anniversary this year in April. In an Instagram story, she wrote, "Happy Anniversary to my one and only. My forever and ever. I love you."

They share a son named Luai, who is one year old.

Isn't it amazing how these stars managed to keep the biggest decision of their lives a secret from their fans and the media? These secret nuptials offer a refreshing glimpse into how fame doesn’t always require flamboyance.

