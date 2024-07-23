'143 to All My Y2K Girlies': Blake Lively Gives Deadpool A Shout Out For Including 'Millennial Girl' Jokes

Blake Lively’s millennial heart is fully thankful for all the Y2K mentions in her husband's, actor Ryan Reynolds’, upcoming flick Deadpool & Wolverine. Taking to Instagram, the actress expressed her gratitude for all the millennial nods in the superhero film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, posting a montage highlighting the mentions. These included Harry Potter, Frozen, Céline Dion, *NSYNC, and Avril Lavigne.

Blake Lively gushes about Deadpool & Wolverine

"Find you a man who honors you like this boy," read the text on the story, followed with “143 to all my Y2K girlies,” which is a code for I Love You. Lively followed this up with a photo of her kissing Reynolds in the Deadpool getup, with the caption "You can't say I was lying when I said, 'It's what's on the inside that matters,’ " in reference to Deadpool’s alter ego Wade Wilson’s disfigured getup. With an ‘NSYNC soundtrack to accompany the endearing snapshot, it made a perfect ode to the millennial spirit.

"Til death (or wade wilson) do us part," she jokingly concluded.

Blake Lively appreciates Ryan Reynolds ahead of movie release

As the Gossip Girl star gears up for the release of It Ends with Us, a big-screen adaptation of Coleen Hoover’s novel of the same title, she can’t help but gush about Reynold’s upcoming release. She posted the aforementioned photos on her feed, penning a heartfelt caption about how, while they would become competitors as It Ends With Us will be released in three weeks, she couldn’t help but shower her admiration on the millennial girl aesthetic at large. Saying that she has never been more proud, The Shallows star wrote: “it’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced.”

Advertisement

Deadpool & Wolverine marks the most iconic crossover in recent times with MCU, since it pairs stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the screen. As per the official plotline, “Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy.” Reynolds was on board as the writer for this flick, with Shawn Levy helming the project.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Jokes He 'Can't Afford' Blake Lively's Fee for Deadpool & Wolverine