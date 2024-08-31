MTV VMAs is back this year with the biggest artists set to perform at the event. The 2024 Video Music Awards' four social categories and their nominees were announced by MTV. Voters can cast their votes in four categories: Best Group, Song of Summer, presented by Hilton, and two brand-new ones featuring the VMAs for Most Iconic Performance and Best Trending Video.

Hilton will present the Song of the Summer category, which will honor the most popular Summer 2024 song. Among the nominees are Swift, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, and Chappell Roan. From September 6 at 11 a.m. ET to September 10 at 11 a.m. ET, fans can cast their votes in this category.

An all-around favorite group across all genres is recognized in the Best Group Category. Among the nominees are Imagine Dragons, NCT Dream, NSYNC, Coldplay, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and Twenty One Pilots. Voting is open from September 3 at 11 a.m. ET until September 6 at 11 a.m. ET.

Some of the most iconic VMA performances throughout the history of the show are honored in the Most Iconic Performance category. Nominess includes Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement following her performance of Love on Top and Swift's first VMA performance with You Belong With Me.

It also includes the iconic kiss that occurred onstage during Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, and Missy Elliot's mash-up performance of Like a Virgin and Hollywood. Voting runs from September 10 at 11 a.m. ET until September 11 at 11 a.m. ET.

The artist whose music and/or videos encouraged fandoms to create amazing content on the song or video is honored in the other new category, Best Trending Video. Beyoncé, Camila Cabello ft. Playboi Carti, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba, and Tinashe are among the nominees. Voting for fans begins on September 2 at 11 a.m. ET and ends on September 3 at 11 a.m. ET.

The artists who are scheduled to perform at the awards are Katy Perry, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, LL Cool J, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Shawn Mendes, Anitta, and Karol G. Fans can cast their votes for each category at the specified hours on MTV's Instagram Story. The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on September 11 and hosted by Megan Thee Stallion.

