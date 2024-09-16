76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Reservation Dogs Star D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Sends THIS Strong Message During Red Carpet Appearance

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai made a notable appearance at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024, that extended beyond the glitz and glamour of the red carpet.

The 22-year-old actor, best known for his role as Bear Smallhill in the FX series Reservation Dogs, used the event to bring attention to a serious issue. Woon-A-Tai was seen wearing an all-black suit with a bright red handprint painted on his mouth.

As per PEOPLE, Woon-A-Tai chose the red handprint as a powerful symbol to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women. According to Native Hope, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting Indigenous communities, the handprint represents many important messages. It represents solidarity with those who have gone missing and draws attention to the media and law enforcement's silence on their cases.

The handprint represents Native women's oppression and their ongoing fight for justice. According to the Native Hope website, "It stands for all the missing sisters whose voices are not heard. It stands for the silence of the media and law enforcement in the midst of this crisis. It stands for the oppression and subjugation of Native women who are now rising up to say #NoMoreStolenSisters."

Woon-A-Tai received his first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Reservation Dogs. The series, which is available for streaming on Hulu, follows a group of Indigenous teenagers in Oklahoma who want to move to California.

They are determined to achieve their goal through any means necessary, including theft. Despite the significance of his nomination, Woon-A-Tai did not receive the award. Jeremy Allen White was honored for his role in The Bear.

In an interview with Variety in April 2024, Woon-A-Tai talked about how Reservation Dogs influenced his understanding of representation. He stated that Indigenous people should tell their own stories rather than having others tell them for them. Woon-A-Tai stated that Reservation Dogs has taught him the importance of telling your own stories.

Nobody should share your stories on your behalf. He said that has been going on for too long and they have had far too many misrepresentations as a result. Moving forward, he plans to continue telling Native stories through a Native lens.

