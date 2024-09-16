76th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Bear Leads the Pack, Baby Reindeer, and Shōgun Score Big; Here's the Full Winners List
At the 76th Primetime Emmys, The Bear dominated with major wins, while Baby Reindeer and Shōgun also scored big. Check out the full list of winners from the star-studded night below!
The biggest stars of primetime TV descended on Los Angeles for the second time this year, hoping to score big at the 76th Emmy Awards. After the 2023 ceremony was delayed to January 2024 due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it’s been only eight months since TV’s most coveted awards returned to honor its best talents on Sunday, September 15.
Eugene and Dan Levy, Emmy winners, and father-son duo, hosted the annual gathering, which was broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in LA. The ceremony will also be available for free viewing on Hulu starting Monday.
This year’s Primetime Emmy nominations were led by FX’s Shōgun (25 nods), The Bear (23, a comedy series record), Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (21), HBO’s True Detective: Night Country (19), and Netflix’s The Crown (18). Scroll down to see which of these shows scored big tonight.
76th Emmy Awards Complete Winners List:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun WINNER
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks WINNER
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Series
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Baby Reindeer WINNER
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun WINNER
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Anna Sawai, Shōgun WINNER
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show WINNER
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown WINNER
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks WINNER
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear WINNER
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear WINNER
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear WINNER
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer WINNER
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country WINNER
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Lamorne Morris, Fargo WINNER
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer WINNER
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Reality/Competition Series
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors WINNER
The Voice
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
