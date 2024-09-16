76th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Bear Leads the Pack, Baby Reindeer, and Shōgun Score Big; Here's the Full Winners List

The biggest stars of primetime TV descended on Los Angeles for the second time this year, hoping to score big at the 76th Emmy Awards. After the 2023 ceremony was delayed to January 2024 due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it’s been only eight months since TV’s most coveted awards returned to honor its best talents on Sunday, September 15.

Eugene and Dan Levy, Emmy winners, and father-son duo, hosted the annual gathering, which was broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in LA. The ceremony will also be available for free viewing on Hulu starting Monday.

This year’s Primetime Emmy nominations were led by FX’s Shōgun (25 nods), The Bear (23, a comedy series record), Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (21), HBO’s True Detective: Night Country (19), and Netflix’s The Crown (18). Scroll down to see which of these shows scored big tonight.

76th Emmy Awards Complete Winners List:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun WINNER

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks WINNER

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Series

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Baby Reindeer WINNER

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun WINNER

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai, Shōgun WINNER

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show WINNER

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown WINNER

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks WINNER

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear WINNER

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear WINNER

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear WINNER

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer WINNER

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country WINNER

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Lamorne Morris, Fargo WINNER

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer WINNER

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Reality/Competition Series

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors WINNER

The Voice

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

