Shawshank Redemption Star Tim Robbins Warns 'We’re in Big Trouble' as OTT Algorithms Take Over Movie Culture

With streaming platforms such as Netflix becoming the new medium to enjoy movies, that too in the comfort of your home, Tim Robbins has something unsettling to share. The Shawshank Redemption star recently divulged his views during a conversation with The Guardian.

The Jacob’s Ladder actor stressed how the algorithms present on streaming platforms lead users to similar content and fail to introduce anything new or unique to them.

“You go on Netflix right now, you see what films are coming out, and you tell me that that’s the future of cinema?” Robbins remarked, adding, “We’re in big trouble.”

Speaking about his widely acclaimed movie, The Shawshank Redemption, the actor stated that it has been 30 years since the film first hit the big screen.

Robbins went on to explain that when it was initially released, the film received good reviews and was even nominated for Academy Awards. However, the movie was not widely watched at the time.

He then applauded Ted Turner’s television channel, Turner Classic Movies, and VHS for helping attract an audience to the film.

Further discussing the 1994 prison drama, Tim Robbins referred to it as a “beloved movie,” adding that it is still at the top of many lists.

“I know that a quality movie, a quality television show, will last,” stated the Nothing to Lose actor.

Tim Robbins is currently working on an Apple TV+ science-fiction series, Silo which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Common as well as Steve Zahn.

For those who do not know, Tim Robbins had won the Academy Award for his 2003 film Mystic River.

Talking about his present thoughts of starring in movies, Tim Robbins stated to the outlet that he doesn’t want to waste his time on sets “doing something frivolous.”

The Bull Durham star has not been seen in any new movie since his 2019 entry, Dark Waters.

