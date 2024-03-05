EXCLUSIVE: Cosmo Jarvis reveals the complex layers of his 'rigorous' and 'stubborn' role in Shogun

The latest FX show and the most talked about series Shōgun depicts the age-old feudal Japan. The American historical drama limited series has already released its first two episodes on February 27, 2024, and grabbed everyone's attention for its sterling depiction of the 17th century Japan.

With a lot of emotions filled in the series, Shōgun is not just limited to portraying drama at its best. The multi-starrer tale also has some power-packed action and strategies of war.

Ahead of the release of its latest episode, Pinkvilla had a chance to exclusively speak to Cosmo Jarvis and discuss his character in the Japanese historical epic Shogun.

Cosmo Jarvis weighs in on his Shogun role

Created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, Shogun is an original adaptation of a novel by James Clavell of the same name. The story revolves around the character of Lord Yoshii Toranaga played by the novel actor Hiroyuki Sanada.

While focusing on the historical details of feudal Japan, the FX series also brings forth one of its strong characters, John Blackthorn. The role has been portrayed by Cosmo Jarvis to perfection.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the British actor and singer, Cosmo Jarvis shared the boldness of his character in the Japanese historical series. “I play John Blackthorn, he is an English sailor on a Dutch ship and he rows to Japan and he is quite rigorous and bloody-minded and stubborn, and he thinks he is in control that is debatable,” Jarvis stated.

About Shogun

Depicting the 17th century in the most cinematic way, the series shows a mysterious ship appearing in the nearby village. Toranaga is somehow involved in a civil war and is fighting for his survival. The tale takes an unfortunate turn as all the enemies of Lord Yoshii Toranaga unite against him.

FX’s Shogun brings about an acclaimed star cast such as Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asan, Hiroto Kanai, Takehiro Hira, Moeka Hoshi, Tokuma Nishioka, Shinnosuke, Yuki Kura, and Fumi Nikaido.

For the fans of historic events, Shogun narrates the chronicle in the most authentic way possible. Experience the strongest political strategies, edge-of-the-seat action, and intricate historical details, in Shogun an FX series, filled with conspiracies and an exceptional cast.

Marks also serves as the Showrunner and Executive Producer alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo, while Sanada is also the producer of the series.

Experience the cinematic masterpiece, in your comfort zone. Shogun is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, with new episodes every Wednesday.

