Claire Danes Reflects On Experience Working With Co-Star Jared Leto In My So-Called Life: 'I Was Very Touched...'

Claire Danes recently revealed her experience working with former co-star Jared Leto in their popular classic teen drama series My So-Called Life. In the series, which marked its 30th anniversary this week, Leto played the role of Danes' character Angela Chase's love interest, Jordan Catalano. The actress also reflected on how Leto helped her feel comfortable while filming intimate scenes. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with People magazine, Claire Danes reflected on her fond memories of working on the hit teen drama series My So-Called Life, which recently marked its 30th anniversary. During her candid chat with the publication, Danes also shared her thoughts on filming season one, episode 12, titled Self Esteem, where her character, Angela Chase, kissed Jordan Catalano, played by her co-star Jared Leto.

The actress shared, "There was a screen direction that said, 'Angela kisses Jordan's face.'" She added, "I was very confused (referring to the kissing scene). I was like, what? Why? I could visualize mouth-on-mouth kissing." Danes mentioned that Leto had to explain it to her, which made the situation somewhat "awkward."

The Flock actress further told the outlet that Leto was more like an older brother to her off-camera and was very supportive and even took her to her first club when she was just 14 years old. This brotherly dynamic made her feel cared for, and she appreciated how he looked out for her during their time working together on My So-Called Life.

Danes continued talking about Leto, saying, "I was very touched, even at the time, that he would extend himself to me in that way and make that gesture," noting that it was "sweet."

Claire Danes, who landed the lead role at age 14, also shared that she found it easy to connect with her character, Angela Chase. She told the publication that she had never encountered a role that so accurately reflected her own teenage experiences at the time.

Danes was thrilled to see her internal feelings and experiences articulated through her character in the series. The actress described the writing as "astonishing and intuitive," noting that it felt very true to her own life and that she didn’t have to work hard to relate to it.

Meanwhile, Winnie Holzman's series My So-Called Life is available to stream on Hulu. Aside from Danes and Leto, the show also features Bess Armstrong, A. J. Langer, Devon Odessa, Wilson Cruz, Lisa Wilhoit, and Tom Irwin.