Before Catching Deadpool & Wolverine In Theatres Which Movies And TV Shows You Should Watch? Check Out Our Guide HERE

If you are a die-hard CBM fan, you must be looking out for a perfect list to guide you into the crossover about to hit the theaters, Deadpool & Wolverine.

With over three dozen MCU entries and around 14 X-Men films, you must know the exact ones to watch before you meet the two antiheroes again.

While there are rumored cameos by many other superheroes, such as Elektra and more, you should be filled with knowledge from the movies that came before Ryan Reynolds's upcoming and the first R-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here are all the films one must revise ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool (2016)

To know the merc with a mouth in detail, what could be better than to watch his origin story? This movie is a treat for Deadpool lovers, as it tells the whole story, answering who Wade Wilson is. How did he become Deadpool? How did he get his name? Moreover, why was he made?

Besides Deadpool, you will be even introduced to Venessa, the antihero’s love interest, and Negasonic Teenage Warhead. The huge colossus happens to be on the plus side of this movie.

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Here you will be introduced to a few more new and superpowered characters, such as Juggernaut, Domino, and Cable. This is a must-watch film, as Deadpool & Wolverine will talk about many events from this entry.

X-Men (2000)

This was the time when the whole world changed. Introducing X-Men to mankind was the best gift Bryan Singer could give. This is another must-watch as we are heading into the mutants storyline.

The movie will introduce you to the main characters of X-Men, from Charles Xavier, and Jean Grey, to Strom as well as the Cyclops. Of course, you will see Wolverine in it, who brings in Rogue, another fellow mutant.

On the flip side, be ready to get intrigued by characters such as Magneto, and his brotherhood.

X2: X-Men United (2003)

While we are already introduced to major mutants from the comic books in the 2000 movie, Nightcrawler drops in right in the opening scene of this epic entry. He is another important mutant from the comic books.

Similarly, the movie also brings in a huge list of other powerful mutants, such as Colossus, Kitty Pride, and more. You will also get to meet Pyro in X2: X-Men United, who is also a part of Deadpool & Wolverine as seen in the trailers.

Iceman, Beast, and more characters also hold an important place in this film.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Welcome the most powerful mutant, the Dark Phoenix. Although we were introduced to Jean Grey’s alter ego Pheonix, the Dark Pheonix happens to be her even more and darker side where she is not in control of herself.

She is shown to be on a killing spree without even sparing her close ones. This movie even welcomed Juggernaut, the arch-enemy of Collosuss, along with Arclight, Spike, Angel, and more.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

We all loved Deadpool since he jumped into our hearts with the 2016 movie. But he was already introduced in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. This movie depicts a perfect origin story of the most respected characters in the history of X-Men, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

However, here Ryan Reynolds too played an important role, of not-so-accurate Deadpool. X-Men Origins: Wolverine, also brought in some more friends such as Sabretooth, Silver Fox, Gambit, Blob, and more.

Although having a strong backstory of Wolverine, the movie was still not appreciated by many fans. However, it might hold major events to learn about before you watch Deadpool & Wolverine.

X-Men: First Class (2011)

Having Cassandra Nova, the evil twin sister of Charles Xavier, in Deadpool & Wolverine, you should know the origin story of the man who gathered the team together. X-Men: First Class brought in the younger versions of Professor X, Magneto, the older brother of Cyclops, Havok, Banshee, Darwin, Emma Frost, and Kevin Bacon as Sebastian Shaw, who even had Azazel in his team.

This movie talks about how the friendship of Magneto and the telepathic genius got turned into a never-ending war.

Azazel happens to be another mutant who will be appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Logan (2017)

Logan introduces you to the character of X-23, played by Dafne Keen. She will be seen in the upcoming movie reprising her role. To know her in detail, watch Logan the movie that tells the story of Old Man Logan.

The Avengers (2012)

Coming to the MCU, you need a brief yet tough introduction to the famous superhero team. This movie is a must along with Thor (2011) to know Loki, whose presence and storyline will play a very big role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

It's one of the best MCU movies, which leads to Avengers: Endgame. The events of Endgame have a relevant role in Deadpool & Wolverine, and hence to understand Avengers: Endgame, you need to watch Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Avengers: Endgame, leads to the introduction of Time Variance Authority and some major time-breaching events, by a very well-known character in the MCU. While the TVA had to step in to save a lot that might soon get lost post Avengers: Endgame, they too play a prime role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Loki (season 1: 2021 and season 2: 2023)

Loki the Disney+ series has a lot to talk about the brother of Thor, while it even explores the Time Variance Authority (TVA) in detail. A few characters from the TV series will also be seen in the upcoming Deadpool film.

So do study this one particularly.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

