'A Different Parenting Experience': The Game Announces He Is Expecting Another Child

The Game, 44, will be a father one more time! This revelation completely shocked his fans and was not expected by anyone.

The rapper recently shared this news during his appearance on the Tacos & Shawarma podcast on August 3 (Saturday). As per The Shade Room, the host of the podcast told the rapper that she "heard" that the 44-year-old was expecting twins.

But it appeared that the host had the wrong information, as The Game corrected her, saying that he is expecting one child.

The rapper, who already fathers three children, was asked by the host about what he feels about this new development in his life.

To which The Game answered, “I think about it in terms of, uh, like years, right? Like, I’m 44, so when my new child is 21, I’ll be 65, right?” adding, “And that seems kind of old until you start thinking about who’s 65 now.”

The rapper further elaborated that the age issue does not worry him and there are many celebrities who are approaching age 60 but appear “young and cool.”

He added that it’s a new life at the end of the day, and it is going to be a different parenting experience from when he was younger, so it will be “interesting to parent at this age.”

The revelation met with a mixed reaction from netizens. However, many did not find any problem with the age factor.

A social media user wrote, "I had one at 22 and 42. I’m 45 now and what I can say is that I was a great mom to my eldest but an even better mom now. With age comes less selfishness, more patience, and more awareness. It’s never too late to have children. Don’t let others project their disdain for children or their fears onto you."

Multiple netizens shared their own stories, recounting similar experiences to The Game.

Back in June, Shaniece Hairston disclosed her pregnancy on social media as she looked stunning while flaunting her baby bump. She did not mention the identity of the father of her soon-to-be-born child.

As per the publication, in the same month, In Touch Weekly’s report alleged that an insider revealed that The Game is the baby’s father. The outlet also reported that this is the first baby of Hairston.

The Game has three children. Out of which he along with his ex Tiffany Cambridge share two children, a son and a daughter. He shares his third child with ex-Aleska Jordan. The pair had birthed a son.

