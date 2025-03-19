Adolescence: Erin Doherty Divulges BTS of Thrilling One-Shot Scene in Episode 3 of Netflix's Thriller, 'Knew That They…’

The Netflix miniseries Adolescence has emerged as one of the platform’s recent hits. While its cast and storyline are already captivating, Erin Doherty recently shared how fortunate she felt to be part of the series while also discussing its unique one-shot filming approach.

For those unversed, each of the four episodes in Netflix’s latest miniseries was filmed in a single continuous shot. In the series, Doherty portrays a child psychologist named Briony.

Calling the project “the most terrifying thing ever,” Doherty spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about filming a one-shot sequence. “But actually, no. I was literally living the dream,” said The Crown actress.

Recalling her time on the set of A Thousand Blows, Erin Doherty shared that she curiously asked her co-star Stephen Graham what they had been discussing as they approached the series’ conclusion. Graham then told her about Adolescence and that it was being written by Jack Thorne.

Speaking to the outlet, Doherty said, “I knew that they were going to try to do the one-shot thing. I was like, ‘That is an actor’s dream.’”

Upon learning about Adolescence, the Firebrand actress shared that she was eager to see it come to life. Now, having recently filmed the scene, she recalled feeling as if she had to pinch herself.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Erin Doherty expressed that she felt like she had witnessed the birth of something remarkable. Reflecting on a past conversation with the crew about the one-shot sequence, the Reawakening actress noted that at the time, the scene hadn’t even been written.

“To genuinely witness the inception of this thing and getting to the point of people watching it, it’s actually surreal,” Doherty said.

For those unversed, Adolescence follows the story of a 13-year-old boy, Jamie, played by Owen Cooper, who is accused of fatally stabbing a girl from his school.