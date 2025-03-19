Crime Drama Adolescence Becomes Hit with 24.3 Million Views on Netflix in Just 4 Days; All You Need To Know About It

Netflix’s latest crime drama, Adolescence, has quickly become a major success, reaching 24.3 million views within its first four days of release.

The British series, which follows a family dealing with the fallout of a young boy being accused of murder, became the most-watched show on Netflix’s English TV chart for the week of March 10-16.

The show’s strong debut placed it ahead of other popular series on the platform. However, Adolescence ranked second overall on Netflix, as The Electric State, a sci-fi film directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, topped the list with 25.2 million views.

Despite being a British miniseries without big Hollywood stars, Adolescence managed to capture audiences worldwide. According to Netflix, the series was the No. 1 show in 71 countries during its debut week.

It trailed just behind The Electric State, which was expected to perform strongly due to its USD 320 million budget and major star power.

However, the film’s 25.2 million views were considered relatively low compared to previous Netflix hits. For example, Enola Holmes 2 had around 32 million views in its opening weekend, while Damsel reached about 35 million in its first three days.

Apart from Adolescence, several other series performed well on the streaming platform. Running Point came in second place on the English TV chart, securing 6 million views in its third week of streaming. It was followed by Zero Day, which ranked third with 4.4 million views in its fourth week.

Advertisement

Other notable mentions include Beauty in Black, which saw 3.9 million views in the first full week of the second part of Season 1, and Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7, which landed in fifth place with 3.2 million views in its second week.

1883, the Yellowstone prequel series originally from Paramount+, made the Netflix chart at No. 7 with 2.9 million views after its recent addition to the platform.