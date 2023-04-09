All of Taylor Swift’s 25 songs about Joe Alwyn: Lover, Delicate, Gorgeous and more

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly called it quits after being together for over six years. The news comes right in the middle of Swift’s much-talked-about Eras Tour. They started dating in 2016, and, over the course of years, the Grammy-award winning singer has written and sang several songs that are seemingly inspired from the British actor. From Lover to the recently released All of the Girls You Loved Before, let us take a look at all of Taylor’s songs about her (now ex) beau Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift’s songs about Joe Alwyn

…Ready For It? – Reputation

Reputation, which released in 2017, was the first album where Taylor wrote about her relationship with Joe. In the song …Ready For It, the 33-year-old singer sings about how they wanted to take things slow, so the relationship would last long. Moreover, Swift also dropped easter eggs in the music video about Joe’s birth year and his name in Chinese characters.

2. End Game – Reputation

End Game from the same album seems to be again about Joe Alwyn. Swift sings about want to the British actor’s ‘end game’, ‘first string’ and on his ‘A Team’. She sings, “And I can't let you go, your hand print's on my soul/ It's like your eyes are liquor, it's like your body is gold.” Moreover, TayTay can be seen wearing a necklace with Joe’s initial in the music video.

3. Delicate – Reputation

In Delicate, Taylor sings about falling for Joe when her reputation was not its best stage, thus alluding to the initial stages of their relationship.

4. Gorgeous – Reputation

Another gorgeous song that is said to be about Taylor's relationship with Joe. The Antihero hitmaker refers to the 2016 MET Gala where they first met. She talks about his 'ocean blue eyes' and his English accent.

5. King of My Heart - Reputation

The title of the song clearly says it all. The king and queen referneces in the song are said to be a nod to Alwyn's English roots. She also talks about keeping their a secret, just like they have been private in their real lives.

6. Dress - Reputation

In Dress, Swift refers to her bleached hair and Joe's buzzcut from the 2016 MET Gala, confirming that they first met each other there. She also says, "Even in my worst times, you saw the best in me".

7. Call it What You Want - Reputation

Call it What You Want is yet another love song by Swift for Joe. She gives her listeners and fans a much more closer look into their relationship, and talks about how she wants to wear his initial around her neck.

8. New Year's Day - Reputation

In this ballad, Taylor Swift talks about how she want to be with her beau through the good times and the bad. She sings, " "I want your midnights / But I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day."

9. Lover - Lover

The title track of her 2019 album Lover, Lover is about Swift finding her man after a series of heartbreaks. Talking about the song during NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert Series, Taylor said, "There's a line in the song that I'm really proud of, and the line says, 'With every guitar string scar in my hand, I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover,' and that line is really special to me because I've spent quite a bit of time writing break-up songs."

10. Cruel Summer - Lover

Fans theorize that Cruel Summer is about the time when Taylor was with her ex Calvin Harris but fighting her feelings for Alwyn.

11. I Think He Knows - Lover

In I Think He Knows, swift sings about her love-interest knowing that she has after all, fallen for him. She also gives a nod to his 'lyrical smile' and 'indigo eyes'.

12. Paper Rings - Lover

Another song where Swift talks about wanting to end up with her lover for the long haul. She sings, "I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings."

13. Cornelia Street - Lover

This song takes a nostalgoc approach to the beginning of Swift and Alwyn's relationship.

14. London Boy - Lover

"You know I love a London boy/ I enjoy walking Camden Market in the afternoon/ He likes my American smile/ Like a child when our eyes meet," Swift sings as she mentions how she adores his smile, English accent, and dimples.

15. Daylight - Lover

Daylight is the closing track in Lover where she refers to her earlier album Red. She writes about the realization that love is in fact not red, but golden, like daylight. "I once believed love would be burning red/ But it's golden / Like daylight."

16. Peace - Folklore

During her conversation with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone, Taylor explained that Peace is about her tring to find a balance between her life as a public persona and her private life, as she was falling in love with Joe Alwyn.

17. Invisible String - Folklore

In Invisible String, Taylor Swift sings about the invisible thread of connection that tied her with her lover all along, while she was with the 'wrong' people. She sings, "A string that pulled me/ Out of all the wrong arms right into that dive bar/ Something wrapped all of my past mistakes in barbed wire/ Chains around my demons, wool to brave the seasons/ One single thread of gold tied me to you."

18. The Lakes - Folklore

The Lakes, which is a bonus track on Folklore, is about an escape that Taylor wants to take but not without her muse. Fans believe that it is a nod to the Boy Erased actor. She sings, "I don't belong, and my beloved, neither do you."

19. Long Story Short - Folklore

Long Story Short is yet another song by the Midnights hitmaker where she sings of the time in her life before she met Alwyn.

20. Lavender Haze - Midnights

Talking about this song, Swift revealed that she got the idea to write the song after watching the 'Lavender Haze' reference as 'being in love' in Mad Men. She said, "Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."