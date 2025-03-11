When Amber Rose Stood Up to Kim Kardashian's Ex Kanye West’s 'Obnoxious' Fashion Demands: ‘I Don’t Wanna Wear It’

Amber Rose spoke about how Kanye West influenced her fashion choices, recalling a time when he pressured her to wear a revealing dress.

“I remember crying and arguing with him,” she said. “I was in Italy or Paris or something, and I was like, ‘I don’t f****** want to wear this s***. I don’t wanna wear it.’”

West insisted, telling her, “You don’t understand, it’s fashion. I’m a genius.” Despite her discomfort, she wore the outfit and was later severely criticized. She said "she would never wear something like that again".

She also commented on West’s current wife, Bianca Censori, who has been seen in similarly revealing outfits. Rose believes West is behind her wardrobe choices, just as he influenced her and Kim Kardashian in the past.

Rose admitted that when she was younger, she went along with West’s choices because he was buying her clothes. However, when she was alone, she preferred wearing his baggy clothes instead.

Rose and West dated for two years before their split in 2010. During their relationship, she attended high-profile events with him, including the 2009 Grammy Awards, where he famously interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech as per Daily Mail.

Amber Rose also opened up about her first meeting with Kanye West in 2008, calling the experience unprofessional. The model revealed that West flew her from New York to Los Angeles under the pretence of starring in a music video for his song Robocop. However, the video never happened.

“A day goes by, then another day goes by, and we are going out to dinners. We were doing everything but shooting the video!” she recalled.

At the time, she was young and didn’t immediately realize the situation was unusual. She also mentioned that she had only packed a few outfits, expecting a short stay, but West ended up buying her new clothes.

Looking back, she admitted that she had not realized at the time that Kanye West had flown her out simply because he was attracted to her. She said she had been inexperienced and unaware that he had invited her after seeing her in the video and finding her attractive.