America’s Favorite Sandwiches Take Center Stage in Entertainment; Joins Netflix and Other OTTs

Crossover, be it Deadpool or popular streaming series, has become an American culture. These platforms remain creative in their effort not to lose their audiences. In an interesting turn of events, a popular brand known for its food product seeks to cross over into the entertainment space to showcase its food to movie viewers.

After all, the fast-food chain specializing in chicken sandwiches, Chick-fil-A, hit the news, announcing that it would expand not only in the food sector but also in the entertainment sector. The company, based in Oklahoma and known as Christian, is said to have collaborated with Glassman Media, who are behind NBC’s The Wall and Sugar23, the producers of the popular series 13 Reasons Why. They are developing a brand new entertainment, a happy family game show with Chick-fil-A at its center.

This change illustrates how Chick-fil-A is moving away from its traditional model and embracing new-age business pursuits. It is reported that the company has placed request for at least ten episodes of the show The Wall, which reflects a commercial strategy. Animated programming like Stories of Evergreen Hills provided some degree of foray into entertainment by Chick-Fil-A. This new partnership privileges ambitious further export of the brand as a provider of family entertainment filled with good values.

Advertisement

As we all are waiting for the Chick-fil-A game show, food lovers can also try out the array of Netflix programs centered on food that it offers. Among the culinary travel broadcasts, one can recommend Dinner Time with David Chang or Chef's Table, as they feature gorgeous food and plenty of it. David Gelb’s Street Food USA introduces the audience to the streets of America and its fast food culture.

Other shows like Nailed It, Big Family Cooking Showdown or Taste the Nation target eaters of different categories, thereby attracting food lovers from all corners. Thus, there are advantages in Netflix's strategy of introducing more food content as it gives a wider audience. Advertisers don't have to promote films only anymore. It is now a whole new lens for the corporation.

Chick-fills A needs to understand that even entertainment as a food business is another phenomenon. While remaining in suspense regarding more information about their game show that was announced, the good news is that there is plenty of food content to observe.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lord Of The Rings: Why Did The Eagles Not Take Frodo To Mordor? Explained