Amid Matthew Perry's Death Investigation, Woman Accuses So-Called Ketamine Queen For Her Brother's Accidental Overdose

The Mathew Perry death investigation is getting peculiar with every new revelation! Many of his house staff and doctors have been accused of charges pertaining to Ketamine distribution, and some of them pleaded guilty. Jasveen Sangha, who goes by the moniker Ketamine Queen, has been charged and arrested in connection to Perry’s death.

Now, amid investigations, a woman accuses the Ketamine Queen for her brother Cody McLaury’s accidental overdose. The guy was a 33-year-old aspiring personal trainer who bought drugs Sangha in August 2019, and hours later, he died from an overdose, according to prosecutors.

Five years later, after Sangha’s arrest, McLaury’s sister Kimberly blamed her for her brother’s overdose. She told CNN that after her brother’s death, she went through his call history and found multiple incoming and outgoing calls between him and the dealer, aka the Ketamine Queen.

“After his death certificate came out, I texted back and said, ‘just so you know, the ketamine that you sold my brother was listed as his cause of death,’” she told the network. However, she never heard back.

She revealed that her brother had been living in LA for four years before the fatal incident, and earlier this year, Los Angeles Police Department officers showed up at her door enquiring about his death. That’s when she became suspicious that her brother’s death might be connected to the actor’s.

According to the prosecutors, Sangha did a Google Search asking, “can ketamine be listed as a cause of death,” after receiving Kimberly’s texts. The investigators suggest that Sangha knew that “unsupervised and improper use of ketamine can be deadly.”

Kimberly confessed that the dealer who sold her brother drugs being charged in an overdose case gave her a mixed feeling of sadness and vindication. Stay tuned for updates!

