Amy Adams Claims To Be ‘Grateful’ After Turning 50 Last Month; Says, ‘I Feel Wonderful...’

Amy Adams is gearing up for the release of her new film Nightbitch, which is set to hit theaters in December. Ahead of its release, the film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, where the actress shared her thoughts on her expectations for the movie and life, having turned 50 last month.

Opening up on hitting one of the major stages of life, the actress stated that she currently has no regrets and is filled with gratitude for the love she has received over the years.

In a conversation with People magazine, the Leap Year star said, "I know everyone's like, 'Oh, it's 50.' And I'm like, I feel great. I feel very grateful, just very centered and happy to be here. Really grateful."

Meanwhile, Adams walked the red carpet at TIFF with her daughter and husband. The actress stunned in a navy blue dress, adorned with golden accents and hoop earrings.

The Arrival star shared that she was excited to attend the event, as it was the first time her daughter joined her for a screening to support her. Adams remarked, "Parts of it I'm excited to share with her; being that it's her mom, I'm going to be a little bit more protective of certain aspects of the filmmaking."

The Oscar-nominated actress continued, "I think what I want her to know about my experience of motherhood is how much she's enriched my life and made me the woman that I am today."

In the upcoming horror movie, Adams portrays a stay-at-home mother who undergoes a strange transformation, developing canine-like features similar to those of a dog.

Meanwhile, when the actress got into a conversation with Vogue, she at the time had turned 40 and shared that she was overwhelmed. She revealed, "I was like, 'I’m 40 and I still care what people think of me; I still don’t do laundry so I’m always out of things; I’m just not a grownup at all,’ and I had this expectation that I would be by this age.”

The Enchanted actress went on to say, “It wasn’t, 'Oh, I’m getting old and I’m going to lose something vibrant about myself.' It was more that I was just 'so disappointed with myself.' It’s just awful. Any chance for self-loathing?"

As for the movie, the Hollywood star worked with 12 dogs on the sets, who, during the shoot of the scene, had riled up and lunged over Adams. The movie is set to release in theaters on December 6.

