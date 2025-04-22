Andor Season 2: Release Date, When and Where to Watch, Cast, Plot, And More

The second and final season of Andor is set to premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in the United States, and on Wednesday, April 23 in the United Kingdom. The launch will include the first three episodes, with new episodes releasing in groups of three each week.

The release time is set for 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT, a change from earlier Star Wars series that typically dropped in the early morning. This is part of Disney+’s updated release strategy for some of its newer shows as per Variety.

Advertisement

Andor Season 2 will have a total of 12 episodes, and this will mark the final season of the series. Unlike the first season, Season 2 will follow a unique structure. The episodes are grouped into four arcs, and each arc spans three episodes.

After every arc, the story will jump forward one year in time. The timeline begins in 4 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin) and will lead directly into the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016). This setup is meant to show the evolution of the rebellion and the development of Cassian Andor.

Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor, the Rebel spy. Also returning are Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, and Joplin Sibtain as Brasso. Alan Tudyk joins the cast as K-2SO, Andor’s droid companion, and Stellan Skarsgard returns as Luthen Rael.

Other cast members include Ben Mendelsohn, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, and Forrest Whittaker. New additions include Alais Lawson, Elizabeth Dulau, and Theo Costa Marini. Actor Andy Serkis may return as Kino Loy, though this is not confirmed.

Advertisement

Season 2 will focus on key themes such as leadership, betrayal, and loyalty within the Rebel Alliance. The story will dive deeper into the formation of the Rebel base on Yavin 4, connecting more directly with the events of the original Star Wars trilogy. Each arc explores a different stage in the journey toward the rebellion’s full formation.

The writing team includes Tony Gilroy, who penned the first three episodes, Beau Willimon (episodes 4–6), Dan Gilroy (episodes 7–9), and Tom Bissell, a Star Wars fan, who wrote the final three episodes. The team aims to keep the story consistent with the broader Star Wars timeline.

What are you most excited about in Andor Season 2? Cassian Andor’s final journey Return of K-2SO Time jumps and new story arcs Connection to Rogue One

ALSO READ: Babygirl on OTT in India: When and Where to Watch Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson’s Bold Film