Wednesday S2 Teaser Shows Jenna Ortega Returning to Nevermore Academy; Netflix Announces 2-Part Summer Release

Wednesday Season 2's first teaser is out, and Jenna Ortega is finally seen returning to Nevermore Academy, and this time "willingly." She describes it as "returning to a scene of a crime…" and she already knows where the bodies are buried. With creepy dolls, mysterious creatures, and a big monster, the latest season of the popular Netflix show promises a darker and more twisted tale.

In the teaser, Wednesday is seen saying that wherever there is murder and mayhem, there's an Addams. She is also seen gifting a creepy doll to Enid Sinclair, played by Emma Myers.

The new season will also reveal some secrets of the Addams family, and they will have dark consequences, per the teaser. But Wednesday Addams asserts to her mother that she shouldn't worry about her because she does her best work in the dark.

The teaser's caption read, "Back in black. From visionary Tim Burton, Wednesday Season 2 premieres this summer." Check it out below!

On Wednesday, the makers of the show released the first official poster, promising more mystery and drama from its previous season. The poster shows Ortega sitting in a chair with a rope holding her in place while Thing rests on her left shoulder. With her mascara smeared all over her face and her usual stoic expression, she is staring right into the lens. The caption of the post read, "The suffering ends. The chaos begins." Check it out below!

Season 2's cast will include returning stars as well as new faces. Riki Lindhome will return as Dr. Valeria Kinbott, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger, and Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay.

According to reports, Gwendoline Christie and Percy Hynes White will not return for the second season. New cast includes Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor.

Rumors are rife that Lady Gaga will also appear in a guest role in the upcoming season. She was reportedly shooting for the show in Dublin in November last year. However, her involvement in the project has been kept under wraps by the makers.

Wednesday Season 2 is set to launch in two parts. Part 1 will release on August 6, 2025, and Part 2 on September 3, 2025.

