Tron: Ares New Update From D23 Expo Unveils Jared Leto's Key Role And Music From Nine Inch Nails; DEETS

If you missed the neon world and harsh sounds of bikes, we are even closer now to witnessing the world of Tron again. Taking the stage at the D23 Expo 2024, the cast of Tron: Ares was seen alongside the original star from the 1982 sci-fi film, Jeff Bridges.

The movie comes 15 years after Tron: Legacy was released. During Disney’s fan event that is taking place in Anaheim, California, Bridges was seen accompanied by Jared Leto, Greta Lee, and even Evan Peters.

Together, they gave the audience the very first look at the next adventure in the Tron franchise. The trailer for the third installment showcases the current debate surrounding AI and big tech.

As heard in the trailer and reported by Entertainment Weekly, Evan Peter’s character states, “We've been looking in the wrong direction for intelligent life." Meanwhile, the Requiem for a Dream actor is then heard having a sinister voice, stating, “I came here to find something. Something important. Permanence."

The trailer also brought in some of the best neon visuals, sticking to the originality of the classic movies. The audience was then even introduced to highly action-packed scenes and motorbike chases.

With all of that, the biggest announcement that the panel of Tron: Ares made was that the music, this time, would be produced by Nine Inch Nails.

Get ready to enter the cyberpunk feels, as the legendary NIN is taking over from Daft Punk. Daft Punk had given their score to the 2010 epic entry, making it even more fabled.

Nine Inch Nails was mostly a one-man band consisting of Trent Reznor, while he is currently accompanied by Atticus Ross. The project has been hailed for its involvement in multiple movies, such as David Fincher’s The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, The Social Network, and Mank.

They even won the Original Score Oscar in 2011 for the Jesse Eisenberg-starring film, while for Mank, they were nominated twice in 2021 and then again won the accolade for Disney/Pixar’s Soul.

Tron: Ares has a grand cast that includes Leto, the X-Men: Apocalypse star, Evan Peters, and Bridges, alongside Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Gillian Anderson, and more.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the film is set to release on October 10, 2025.

