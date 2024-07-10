We Live In Time TRAILER: Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield Fall In Love In A24’s Upcoming Romantic Drama

Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield shine as the romantic leads of We Live in Time!

The Dune: Part 2 actress and the Amazing Spider-Man actor are pairing up for the first time in A24’s decade-spanning, deeply moving romance! From filmmaker John Crowley, the story follows Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield) and their journey from a surprise encounter to falling in love and more!

We Live in Time trailer teases epic romance

Just by the trailer, the film appears to be an emotional rollercoaster ride! When an up-and-coming chef, Almut, accidentally crashes into Tobias, a recent divorcee, they sense a special connection after their awkward first meeting at the hospital.

Over time, their friendship evolves into romance, leading to parenthood. However, everything is not rosy after a difficult truth surfaces and rocks the family’s foundation. “As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken,” says the official logline.

The trailer starts with Pugh and Garfied’s characters talking to their daughter about something "serious" but end up goofing around. Some heartbreaking montages of Pugh’s character undergoing treatments as her character says, “I can’t bear the thought of being forgotten” while bursting into tears.

The wholesome and deeply romantic movie starring Oscar nominees has much to offer!

When will We Live in Time be released?

The film will have a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. At the Cannes Film Festival last year, StudioCanal—a Paris-based film production and distribution company—sold the film’s US rights to A24.

The production company is quite renowned for making deep, heart-wrenching, and insightful films, such as 2019’s Midsommar and the Oscar-nominated movie The Zone of Interest, among others.

Nick Payne, whose credits include The Crown and Netflix’s 2021 rom-com The Last Letter From Your Lover, wrote the screenplay and script for We Live in Time. Benedict Cumberbatch, via his company SunnyMarch, alongside Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland, and Guy Heeley, are executive producers.

We Live in Time will hit the theaters on 11 October 2024.