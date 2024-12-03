Andrew Garfield Reveals He Had To Work 'Very Hard’ To Have Less People Asking Questions About Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield's performances over the years have truly showcased his perseverance, but it appears that the actor is still working very hard to move ahead from his work in Spider-Man. He talked about this during the Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco, per Variety

According to the outlet, Garfield said that he had to “work very hard to have less people ask questions about Spider-Man.” He further said that he was still working on the same and that it was a process that was not perfect. He said this when he was questioning about his work in the superhero film.

Having said that, he was still thankful for that time because it “allowed” him to maybe have an easy shot at working with individuals like Martin Scorsese straight after.

While talking about their movie titled, Silence, the performer stated that Scorsese probably was able to get the passion project made with a person who played Spider-man in the lead to play Japan’s Jesuit priest in the 1600s. He added that the fact that the movie was created with the assistance of Spider-Man was a “beautiful thing.”

Luca Guadagnino, who was also present at the festival said that he was fascinated by Spider-Man. The filmmaker recalled, “I remember when Sam Raimi directed his first one, and I was 28 or 29, I had these dreams because I’m kind of a megalomaniac, and I wished I had been asked to do one. So I wish I had directed you in Spider-Man.”

For the unversed, Garfield and Guadagnino joined hands in the upcoming film, which also stars Julia Roberts titled, After The Hunt.

