Andrew Garfield Reveals His Condition for Returning as Spider-Man, Tied to His Ambitions; Find Out What It Is

Andrew Garfield once again spoke out about returning as Spider-Man, but only under an unusual condition. Recently, the actor reinforced that he would reprise the role, but that would hinge on something quite outlandish compared to the creativity expressed in the superhero movies.

Speaking at the Middle East Film & Comic Con, as per Entertainment Tonight, Garfield said, "It would have to be very weird. I would like to do something very strange. Something very unique, and offbeat and surprising, kind of like the creative freedom they have with the animated ‘Spider-Verse’ movies."

Looking back at his previous Spider-Man departure, Garfield had earlier told Esquire that he had not sealed the Spidey door completely. He explained that his return to the superhero genre would have to fit his artistic inclinations and provide something significant, culturally significant, or emotionally meaningful.

"For sure, I would 100% come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into," he stated to the outlet, adding, "I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return."

Andrew Garfield, who initially suited up in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and reprised it for its 2014 sequel, once again appeared to fan delight in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned $1.9 billion worldwide. However, he hid his No Way Home cameo from fans and media a little too well.

Nevertheless, he admitted that fans might still be suspicious of his denials of appearing in Spider-Man 4. He told GQ, "I’m gonna disappoint you. Yeah, no. But I know no one’s gonna trust anything I say from now on."

Though the film was a commercial success, the actor is guarded about returning to the role, saying it would have to be an unconventional, risk-taking project—something considerably removed from conventional superhero fare.

