TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains referenecs to an individual's death.

Angelina Jolie is grabbing headlines after her latest film, Maria, received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival honoring opera diva Maria Callas.

The actress recently discussed the emotional impact of the movie and revealed that it will center on the darker times in the opera singer's life, which include difficulties on the personal and professional fronts.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie said in a statement, "She experienced highs and lows near the end of her life, the greatest highs being when she truly felt like she was connecting, and times when she felt like she couldn't, it really broke her, and made her feel like she couldn't connect."

Maria, the biopic is a creative imagination and psychological portrayal of the legendary opera singer's life troubled personal life, including her complex relationships and professional difficulties. Accoridng to the synopsis, the protagonist of the tale, who lived from the 1920s to the 1970s, burned both her voice and her life away doing what she loved.

Jolie introduced the film by welcoming the Toronto audience and screening, "Callas passed unexpectedly during darker times in her life. I wish she was here and she could see you're here to learn about her life and remember her music and to be among people who appreciate art."

Advertisement

Maria by Larrain was acquired by Netflix before to its global premiere on August 29 at the Venice Film Festival. The movie will arrive on the streaming service at a date to be determined after its premieres on the Lido and in Toronto.

Jolie is expected to depict Callas in a way that is both genuine and emotionally passionate. Jolie's casting is viewed as a bold move because of her reputation for taking on challenging roles, and she has stated that she is committed to giving the part authenticity.

The film also stars Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Pierfrancesco Favino, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Valeria Golino. Steven Knight (Spencer, Peaky Blinders, Eastern Promises) wrote the screenplay.

ALSO READ: 'This Is One of the Big Ones': Angela Bassett Bags Her First Emmy in Best Narrator Category on First Night of Creative Arts Edition | PINKVILLA