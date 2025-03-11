Aquaman Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to Produce and Star in Series Based on Roger Hobbs’ Novel Ghostman

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to star in the series Ghostman. Not only that, but the highly acclaimed actor has also signed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television.

Under this deal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will produce a scripted drama series for both streaming and cable. For those who don't know, the series will be based on the novel of the same name by Roger Hobbs.

According to the official logline, “The Ghostman specializes in making things disappear, but when a botched casino heist leaves millions in cash up for grabs, he has just 48 hours to clean up the mess—while staying ahead of someone who wants him dead.”

Speaking about the project, the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actor stated that he and his production company are thrilled to partner with “Katherine, Lauren, Andrew, Eric, and the excellent team at Sony Pictures Television.”

He went on to add that House Eleven10 is a place where there are no limits on creativity. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also expressed that he couldn’t have found a better home to bring his creative vision to life, push boundaries, and develop exciting stories.

For those unversed, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II founded House Eleven10 in 2021. The Trial of the Chicago 7 actor serves as its president alongside Andrew Fischel.

The Emmy-winning thespian earned the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his performance in the superhero series Watchmen. Some other notable titles under his belt include The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror, and The Get Down.

For those who have appreciated his performances in the Jason Momoa-led films, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is next set to star in the Marvel Studios series Wonder Man, which will air on Disney+.

Additionally, the actor has recently wrapped production on Netflix’s series adaptation of Man on Fire.