Are Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff Dating? Duo Flames Romance Rumors With Sizzling Kiss in Italy

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff’s bond has always been close, but a recent moment in Venice suggests it may now be more than platonic. The singer and the actor, longtime friends and collaborators, were photographed kissing and sipping champagne on a balcony — sending the internet into a frenzy over their relationship status.

The latest images, shared by celebrity gossip platform Deuxmoi, captured Eilish, 23, and Wolff, 30, in an intimate embrace during a sunlit moment in Venice, Italy. Representatives for both stars declined to comment on the photos.

Romance speculation around the pair has been swirling for months. In March, the two were spotted leaving the iHeart Music Video Awards together and later spending an evening out in New York City. Adding fuel to the fire was Wolff’s starring role in Eilish’s Chihiro music video last June — a project Eilish once described as depicting an “inescapable connection.”

Publicly, the two have maintained they are close friends. The Wolff brothers became even closer to Eilish during her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour in 2024, when they served as her opening act. In an October interview with Variety, Nat Wolff spoke candidly about bonding with Eilish over their shared experience with Tourette syndrome. “Even when I saw Billie on interviews, I said, ‘Oh, she’s one of us,’ ” he shared. Eilish echoed the sentiment in a video with Vogue, recalling how their connection was immediate upon meeting: “It was just like an immediate — I don't even know what we talked about, but it was an immediate — I was like, ‘Yo!’ ”

Despite her public friendship with Wolff, Eilish has expressed her desire for privacy regarding her personal life. Speaking to Vogue last year, she stated, “I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever.” She added, “I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again.”

While neither Eilish nor Wolff have addressed the latest round of romance rumors, their moments in Venice suggest a relationship that may be evolving. Whether they choose to define it publicly or keep it private, their undeniable chemistry continues to captivate fans and spark curiosity across the globe.

