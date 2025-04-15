Billie Eilish Reveals She ‘Absolutely Hated’ Her Name as a Child: ‘All I Wanted Was a Girly Name’

It's a common thing among children not to be a fan of the moniker given by their parents, and Billie Eilish happens to be one of them. The artist shared the reason why she hated her name as a child in a new interview.

During her conversation with British Vogue, Eilish candidly answered questions from other celebrities about her. Actor Idris Elba questioned the songstress about her moniker.

He asked her, “Who was the first namesake you ever came across and how did it make you feel?" adding if she was “proud” of it or found it embarrassing. She answered that by saying that she “absolutely hated” her name when she was a child.

The Lovely artist mentioned always hearing, “I thought Billie was a boy’s name.” The songstress recalled being angry, adding, “All I wanted was to have a girly name, like Violet or like Lavender, some sort of, you know, pretty flowery name."

But the singer eventually started to love her moniker. She told the outlet that now there isn't any other name in the “universe" that could be her name besides Billie.

Eilish expressed loving her name a lot and that it is the only “possible choice” for who she is. She also revealed that it felt like it's “exactly perfect” for her and who she is.

It was reportedly revealed that the artist was named after her granddad, whose first name was William. She stated that, technically, the first Billie she knew was her grandfather, but she never met him.

The artist reportedly shared that the first woman named Billie she knew was Doctor Who star Billie Piper. She expressed loving the show and being thrilled about that, but then at the same time, she was “jealous and mad because I was like, 'Why would anybody say my name and mean someone else? Unacceptable!’”

The singer should truly be proud of her moniker because that same name is notorious for dominating headlines for her incredible work in music. She recently grabbed everyone’s attention when she surprisingly appeared at Coachella on April 12, during Charli xcx’s set, during which they performed their Guess track, according to People magazine.

