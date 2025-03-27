Who Is Billie Eilish's New Alleged Fling Nat Wolff? Here's Everything You Need to Know as the Duo Sparks Romance Rumors

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff are fuelling romance speculation with a recent night out when the duo were spotted getting affectionate while bar-hopping in New York City.

According to Page Six, the two old pals began their night by catching actor Andrew Scott's highly touted one-man performance, Vanya, at the Lucille Lortel Theater. Afterwards, they walked to the East Village, with a stop at Alan Cumming's Club Cumming along the way, finishing the night out at Phoenix, a favorite local hangout.

A source told the outlet, "They were playing pool and were affectionate."

Wolff, 29, is an actor and musician hailing from a family of venture capitalists. He was born on December 17, 1994, in Los Angeles, California.

He became famous through the Nickelodeon show created by his mother, titled The Naked Brothers Band, in which he acted with his younger brother, Alex. Wolff then moved on to film work, appearing in notable roles such as in The Fault in Our Stars in 2014, the lead in Paper Towns in 2015, and Death Note in 2017, among others.

Apart from acting, Wolff has also had a career in music with his brother, releasing several albums, such as Black Sheep (2011), Public Places (2016), and Table for Two (2023). Wolff also appeared opposite Eilish in the self-directed music video for her song Chihiro.

Though neither the Ocean Eyes singer nor Wolff responded to the rumored dating, their recent appearances left many wondering if they had something more than a friendship.

But a source close to Eilish said the rumors are not true. The outlet's source said, "They are close friends. Nothing more. Billie is affectionate with all of her friends."

Billie Eilish, who has publicly come out as bisexual, has in the past been associated with artists Brandon "Q" Adams, Jesse Rutherford and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce.