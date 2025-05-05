Are Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff More Than Friends? Here's What We Know About Their 'Chemistry' Fueling Romance Rumors

Billie Eilish and longtime friend Nat Wolff have been spotted spending time together lately, sparking romance rumors. The two were seen bar hopping and reportedly showing public affection, according to Life&Style. However, a source close to the situation says the Grammy winner is not rushing into anything.

“Billie and Nat have gotten very close over the past year,” the insider shared. “She refuses to put any pressure on herself and is avoiding any labels.”

The friendship between Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff began after they met at an Oscars afterparty in 2024. According to a source, they instantly bonded due to both having Tourette’s syndrome. Billie has been open about her diagnosis, which she received at age 11.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke defines it as a neurological disorder causing involuntary movements or vocal sounds called tics. The source mentioned that fewer than 1 percent of people in the world have Tourette’s, making it a rare condition, and suggested that this shared condition kickstarted their friendship.

While Tourette’s may have been the first thing they connected over, music quickly became another strong bond. The insider said that they connected over music more than anything. Nat Wolff is known for his work in the band Nat & Alex Wolff with his younger brother.

Their musical journey began with The Naked Brothers Band TV show, and they’ve continued performing and evolving their sound. Nat also worked with Billie on her song Soft Kissing Hour and starred in her music video for Chihiro. He and his brother have even joined her as opening acts on HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR.

“When she invited Nat and his brother to join her on tour, he was over the moon,” the source said. “He still says he can’t believe how lucky he is to have met her.”

Despite the rumors, Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff have not defined their relationship. According to an insider, both have stated that they are simply good friends. However, the source shared that when they are together, it’s clear that their connection goes beyond just friendship.

The insider also mentioned that they are very affectionate with each other, and the chemistry between them is evident, but neither seems inclined to label their bond. They reportedly spend most of their free time together, which has only fueled rumors. The source added that this has led many to believe they are a couple.

