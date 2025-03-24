Are Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal Dating? Find Out As Their Cozy Night Out Sparks Romance Buzz

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal have sent the rumor mills whirring following a weekend dinner date that raised eyebrows over a possible romance.

According to Page Six, the Friends actress and the Gladiator II actor were photographed departing West Hollywood's Tower Bar in the Sunset Tower Hotel side by side Saturday night. The pair's evening has reportedly lasted nearly three hours, as they were pictured chatting in close proximity outside near the valet stand before breaking apart.

Aniston, 56, dressed chic in a leather vest over a white T-shirt, and black cuffed pants, and paired them with boots. Pascal, 49, went for a relaxed look, wearing jeans and a leather jacket.

Though reps for both actors have not yet spoken out, social media soon exploded with glee. Fans praised the two, hailing them as a "hot" couple.

Others even speculated that Pascal may end up joining Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, reviving buzz about a cheeky red carpet exchange from 2024's Critics Choice Awards.

While there, Pascal reached out and took Aniston's hand, which made her take it in both of her hands and melodramatically mouth, "Oh, my God." Witherspoon, who is 49, had goaded Pascal for a part on their show, telling him that there was a "really good part" available.

Pascal eagerly replied, stating he would be there to join the cast right away. He had said, "Pitch it to me now. I’m in. I’ll be waiting to hear from my agents. Draw it up. Send me a script. Or just pitch it to me in the room."

The resurrected clip gave life to fan speculations that a professional working relationship may be in the offing — or something more intimate.

Pedro Pascal, who is famous for keeping his personal life private, has been romantically linked to Game of Thrones star Lena Headey, Maria Dizzia, and Robin Tunney in the past. Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston had previously married and divorced Brad Pitt followed by Justin Theroux.