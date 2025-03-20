Why is Brad Pitt Credited in Netflix's Hit Show Adolescence? Learn About Unexpected Connection

Fans of the Netflix drama series Adolescence were surprised to spot Brad Pitt's name in the credits. The Hollywood star serves as an executive producer of the crime drama.

The Philip Barantini-helmed four-part series premiered last week and quickly became a hot topic—not just for its gripping plot and stellar performances but also for Pitt's unexpected involvement.

Adolescence follows the story of Jamie Miller, a teen played by Owen Cooper, who is arrested and charged with the murder of a classmate. The suspenseful, one-take drama has captivated audiences, but many were caught off guard when Pitt’s name appeared in the closing credits.

Social media erupted with speculation as fans questioned whether it was the Hollywood icon or just someone with the same name. However, many soon confirmed that Pitt was indeed involved through his production company, Plan B Entertainment, which co-produced the show alongside Warp Films and Matriarch Productions.

Though Pitt doesn’t appear on screen, his role behind the scenes played a key part in shaping the series. Director Philip Barantini shared with Radio Times, “Brad was on the phone with us, and he was so enthusiastic.”

Co-founded by Pitt in 2001 alongside Brad Grey, Kristin Hahn, and Jennifer Aniston, Plan B Entertainment has an impressive track record. The company has produced acclaimed films such as Mickey 17, Eat, Pray, Love, Troy, Moonlight, and 12 Years a Slave, among many others.

With Adolescence drawing an impressive 24.3 million viewers in just four days, demand for a second season is already mounting. While Netflix has yet to confirm a renewal, insiders suggest executives are pleased with the show's performance.

Rumors indicate that future seasons could follow a similar format, tackling different teen-related issues. A source told The Sun, “Execs are thrilled with Adolescence's success. It’s seen as a format that could continue, exploring a new teen issue each season. The show resonates with viewers because it taps into parents’ biggest fears, offering plenty of scope for more.”

Starring Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, and Erin Doherty, Adolescence is now streaming on Netflix.