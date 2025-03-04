Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal's A24 Movie Materialists Gets Official Release Date; See FIRST Poster
Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson's upcoming A24 movie Materialists gets a June release date. Read on to know the details.
A24 has announced the release date of Materialists starring Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson, and Pedro Pascal. This is Celine Song's star-studded and eagerly awaited romantic comedy film, which was written and directed by Song herself following her directorial debut Past Lives.
Materialists opens in U.S. theaters on June 13, A24 has announced. The rom-com follows a young, driven New York City matchmaker who finds herself torn between a perfect new beau who is wealthy and her imperfect former partner whom she left behind while he was a broke actor-waiter.
As per the official description of the feel-good romance movie, it tells the story of "a matchmaker's lucrative business is complicated when she falls into a toxic love triangle that threatens her clients."
The ensemble reportedly also includes Zoë Winters, Louisa Jacobson, Fernando Belo, Dasha Nekrasova, and Marin Ireland. It is produced by Past Lives collaborators Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films, and David Hinojosa of 2AM.
Materialists marks Song's return with a big screen project after her Academy Award-nominated directorial debut Past Lives (2023), which received rave reviews and great critical acclaim. Song received Oscar nods for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.
Inspired by Song's real-life events, her semi-autobiographical film, Past Lives stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro, is distributed by A24 as well. It was also one of the highest-rated films of the year, grossing over 42 million USD at the box office.
Meanwhile, offering a glimpse into the life of New York City's elites, Song's upcoming romantic comedy film promises a heartfelt tale that explores the evolving dynamics of relationships and how diverse romance can be. As a matchmaker, Lucy gets paid a premium for her services, she navigates her own love life through the intriguing twists and turns life hurls at her.
Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson, and Pedro Pascal will appear on the big screen together with Materialists releasing on June 13, 2025.
