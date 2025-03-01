Jennifer Aniston Shows How Her Life Has Been Lately with Rare Snaps Ft Sandra Bullock, Courteney Cox, and More
Jennifer Aniston has given fans a sneak peek into her private life recently, posting a series of intimate moments with friends, beloved animals, and personal healing rituals.
On Feb. 28, the Friends star shared a photo dump on her Instagram, providing glimpses of her "life lately." The carousel started with a happy group selfie featuring Sandra Bullock, producer Kristin Hahn, Amanda Anka (Jason Bateman's wife), jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer and her fiancé Geoffrey Ogunlesi, longtime pal Andrea Bendewald, and more.
One of the highlights was a shot of a FaceTime video call with former Friends co-star Courteney Cox, where the duo exchanged a cute, air-kissed peck. Aniston also shared some daily life moments—taking a selfie with her dogs, relaxing with a face mask on, and more.
In another photo, Aniston posed with Bullock, Bateman, Anka, Sean Hayes, and his husband, Scott Icenogle, around a staircase.
Aniston has frequently emphasized the importance of surrounding herself with friends as a central component of her self-care practice. In a past interview, she discussed the necessity of disconnecting from screens, spending time outdoors, and prioritizing meaningful relationships.
In May 2024, The Morning Show actress told People, "[It's important to] turn off the screens. Put your phone down and get outside. Surround yourself with friends and connect with people."
Aniston also advocated for shifting perspectives toward positivity instead of focusing on the negativity in the world today.
She added, "Try to think about what is possible, as opposed to the doom that the world tends to appear like these days. We just aren't designed to take in that kind of information all day."
Some of the rare pictures also offered a glimpse of Jennifer Aniston's recent 56th birthday celebration on February 11. She had previously posted an adorable black-and-white baby picture of herself on her feed to commemorate the day.
