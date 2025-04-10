Who is The Void? Thunderbolts Reveals Lewis Pullman's Character Details Ahead of Upcoming MCU Film Release

Marvel's Thunderbolts finally reveals its villain — and he's more intimidating than anyone thought. A new promo for the forthcoming MCU movie confirms something that fans have speculated for a long time: Lewis Pullman's enigmatic character "Bob" turns out to be The Void, one of Marvel history's most lethal entities.

Although Marvel had been secretive about Pullman's identity up to this point, the most recent teaser and global trailer unveil his darker nature. In the latest promo for the movie, Bob says, "I am the Void. There's no use fighting... You don't know what I'm capable of. Maybe I need to show you."

Pullman's character is a creature whose abilities are greater than all the Avengers put together. Julia Louis-Dreyfus's character goes as far as calling him "invincible" and a threat that no one can rival. "He's invincible, all-powerful, stronger than all of the Avengers rolled into one," says Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the clip.

The origin of the villain is taken from the comics, in which Robert Reynolds, a troubled adolescent, is bestowed with gigantic powers after he takes a test batch of the Super Soldier Serum. His godly powers result in two contrasting entities within him.

While Marvel Studios hasn't explicitly revealed Pullman's character to be Reynolds, the trailers and merchandise—such as a Hasbro action figure in the image of Pullman—leave no room for doubt.

Pullman hinted at his character details during the San Diego Comic-Con last year, telling Entertainment Weekly, "All I’ll say is that everyone has their own nicknames, and Bob is not his only name, as Lewis is not my only name."

Directed by Jake Schreier, the movie also features Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as the Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and more.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously discussed the movie with the outlet, saying, "They are barely heroes. None of them would consider themselves heroes. When your de facto leader is Bucky Barnes, that's sort of all you need to know. That's the trickle-down."

Thunderbolts will arrive in theaters on May 2. Tickets are available now.

